An Ashington-based manufacturer of electronic assemblies is poised for further expansion after being acquired by CorpAcq.

The deal for Arian EMS, which operates from Wansbeck Business Park and employs 40 staff, will support continued investment in its people, processes, and production capabilities.

Founded in 2017, Arian EMS specialises in the manufacture, assembly and testing of complex electronic systems for a range of industries, with particular strengths across the testing and inspection, security, and automotive sectors.

Malcolm Humble, founder and managing director, will continue in a strategic role following the transaction, having retained an ongoing stake in the business.

Malcolm Humble.

He said: “The deal marks a major milestone in our journey. Joining the CorpAcq network positions the business for long-term success and gives us the platform to take the next step.

“Their backing allows us to invest further in our manufacturing capabilities – particularly in new machinery – and to keep developing our brilliant team.

“It’s a genuine partnership. CorpAcq understands our values and shares our ambition for growth. We’re now pushing ahead with bold expansion plans – aiming to double in size, create around 30 new jobs, and build a second factory alongside our current facility.

"We’re also actively exploring three or four strategic acquisitions to accelerate that growth.

“With their support, we’re in a strong position to build on everything we’ve achieved so far – and to keep delivering the high-quality service our customers have come to expect.”

CorpAcq, founded by Simon Orange in 2006, backs well-established, stable and cash- generative SMEs across the UK.

The group’s growing portfolio includes businesses in the industrial products and services sector, where its long-term approach and light-touch model enables companies to maintain their culture and operational independence while benefiting from strategic support.

Simon said: “From the first conversation, it was clear that Arian EMS is a business with real depth – experienced, customer-focused, and full of energy. What really stood out was the team’s ability to stay responsive and hands-on, even while growing at pace.

“Our role is to support good businesses to keep doing what they do best, and we’re really looking forward to backing Malcolm and the team as they take the next step.”

UNW provided corporate finance and tax advice to Arian EMS on the transaction. Legal advice was provided by Ward Hadaway.