A drop-in session is being held in Alnwick to inform residents about a new banking hub being set up to offset branch closures.

Cash Access UK will be at Alnwick Playhouse between 1.30pm and 5pm on Thursday, January 9 to give residents more information about how the service will operate.

Alnwick will be left with no bank branches when Halifax and Lloyds close later in 2025. They had been due to close in January but this was extended to May to allow a seamless transition to the banking hub.

Cllr Martin Swinbank commented: "Following the announcement of the closures of both Lloyds and Halifax branches in Alnwick there has understandably been serious concern about the lack of banking services in the town.

Alnwick's Lloyds and Halifax branches are set to close in May 2025.

"Cash Access UK have committed to opening a banking hub, but we still await the details of where it will be located, which banks will be represented and when it will open.

“I'm pleased that Cash Access UK are coming to Alnwick for a drop-in event in January to explain their plans and receive feedback from residents.

“Please do come along to find out more and impress upon Cash Access UK how important the Alnwick Banking Hub will be to us as residents."

A banking hub is a shared banking space run by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out banking transactions.

The hubs work on a rotating basis, meaning staff from different banks come in each day of the week to assist their customers with more complex issues.