Facilities for testing new technology based on 5G networks are set to be launched at the Port of Blyth in September.

Network infrastructure firm Boldyn Networks will set up the 5G Innovation Lab at the port, providing a secure and high-bandwidth private 5G network that businesses can use to learn about 5G, develop solutions, and test new ideas using the technology.

The lab, backed by over £500,000 of funding from the North East Combined Authority, will also see firms get access to specialist equipment and co-working spaces.

Cllr Nick Kemp, the combined authority’s portfolio holder for the economy, said: "This project will remove barriers to accessing, testing, and piloting 5G technology solutions for manufacturing and services companies within the Port of Blyth, regional ports, and the wider North East region.

The new 5G Innovation Lab will launch at the Port of Blyth in September. (Photo by Port of Blyth)

“It demonstrates the combined authority’s commitment to growing our region’s innovation potential, to create high-skilled jobs, grow our green economy, and support offshore energy to get us to net zero.

“The project complements the work already being done by the ORE Catapult in robotics, autonomous systems, big data, AI, and next-gen tech, and will reduce the likelihood that businesses based in the region fall behind the curve on 5G adoption.”

According to Boldyn Networks, the lab will attract investment to Blyth and will help create skilled jobs in the county.

Firms of all sizes will be able to make use of the new 5G network to test and demonstrate new technologies in real-world conditions. Local education institutions will also have access to the facilities.

Alasdair Kerr, commercial director at the Port of Blyth, said: “We are delighted to welcome the first ever 5G Innovation Lab to Blyth. At the Port of Blyth, we pride ourselves on offering turnkey solutions to our customers.

“The Innovation Lab will provide a unique digital offering, enabling the exploration of innovative 5G technology solutions for the offshore renewable energy sector from a state of the art facility on site.”

Fionnuala Furmston, head of UK sales for private networks at Boldyn, added: “Boldyn Networks is delighted to bring our private 5G networks expertise to create the Port of Blyth’s 5G Innovation Lab.