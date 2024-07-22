Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first members of staff have been appointed to run the new Energy Central Learning Hub in Northumberland.

A head of operations and an operations manager have been appointed to oversee the engineering education and vocational training centre, which is being built at the Port of Blyth.

Construction of the £15m hub is nearing completion and the facility will welcome its first students in September.

Paul Valentine has been appointed as head of operations, responsible for ensuring the effective operational management of the facility, after years of experience in education-related management roles elsewhere.

Sharon and Paul will be responsible for the smooth running of the Energy Central Learning Hub when it opens in September. (Photo by Energy Central Campus)

He will be joined by operations manager Sharon Foster, who has decades of experience in education facilities management.

The Energy Central Learning Hub is part of Energy Central Campus, a partnership between the Port of Blyth, Northumberland County Council, and Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult aimed at producing new talent for county’s expanding clean energy sector.

Martin Lawlor, Port of Blyth chief executive and first chair of Energy Central Campus, said: “We are thrilled Paul and Sharon have joined the ECC team.

“Their vast knowledge and years of experience working in the education sector will ensure that we deliver the highest quality training to learners, building a skilled talent pool for the growing clean energy companies in the north east of England.”

Courses at the Learning Hub will include T Levels delivered by Bede Academy and apprenticeships and short courses run by the council’s provider Northumberland Skills and the port’s subsidiary Port Training Services.

Energy Central Campus is also planning to build the Energy Central Institute to provide higher education and research facilities, with the Keel Row site currently earmarked for this purpose.