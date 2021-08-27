Theatre group excited to finally bring Jesus Christ Superstar to the Alnwick stage

Alnwick Playhouse.

Alnwick Stage Musical Society was ready and raring to perform their production of Jesus Christ Superstar, which was due to have its first performance on March 24, just one day after the announcement of the first lockdown.

After six months of hard work and rehearsal, it was a bitter disappointment for all involved; but the safety of performers, audiences and our community took precedence.

After a challenging year and a half for many, the restrictions are finally easing and Alnwick Stage Musical Society is delighted to announce that from October 12-16 its members will finally be back at Alnwick Playhouse performing Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical.

They are delighted to be the first community group to perform in the Playhouse since the recent lifting of covid restrictions.

The cast will return to perform a show that has wowed audiences for over 40 years. Set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally known series of events, the story is told entirely through song and explores the relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas Iscariot, Mary Magdalene, the other disciples and the Roman Empire. Including well known numbers such as ‘Superstar’ and ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’ this show is not to be missed.

Back in his first role with the Society since his 2017 award-winning performance as Che in Evita, Darren Lewis will be taking on the challenging role of Jesus. Mark Stenton will be playing the role of Judas Iscariot. Mark was awarded the prestigious NODA Councillors Award for his portrayal of Alfred Doolittle in My Fair Lady.

In the role of Mary Magdalene is newcomer to the Society, Rebecca Corbett. New to ASMS she may be, but Rebecca has a wealth of experience having played leading roles for several North East amateur Musical Theatres Groups.

The very skilled creative team is headed by co-founder of the Society, Norman Luke who will be directing the show.

Back again as Musical Director is the ever-talented Peter Brown. Choreographing is Leonie Airlie.

Tickets available via the Alnwick Playhouse online box office.