A Viking Christmas.

The show, linked to the professional main stage production ‘A Viking Christmas’, will give talented youngsters the opportunity to create their own show to be performed in early December on the main stage.

There will also be the opportunity to engage with the writer, Gary Kitching.

This exciting new opportunity to link up with professional writers, actors and directors is possible due to A Viking Christmas being co-produced by Alnwick Playhouse and Queens Hall Arts, Hexham.

If you love drama and being involved in performance then this is really a fantastic opportunity not to be missed.

The project will be led by Sarah McLane, Youth Theatre Director with Musical Direction by Peter Brown and YT Officer, Carrie Morrison.

As always, the aim is to keep Youth Theatre membership costs to a minimum and there are bursary places available .

Playhouse manager Jo Potts said: “Our Youth theatre offers a wonderful platform for showcasing regional talent and this project aims to give members a real insight into the professional world of writing, directing and performing to develop their skills and knowledge of the industry.

"Our Youth Theatre is also about developing life-long friendships and putting young people in charge of making creative decisions which is why this performance will be their version of A Viking Christmas, I can’t wait to see what it is!”

Sessions start on Saturday, September 11.

To sign up or for further details please call 01665 660550 to speak to Carrie or go to the website https://www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk/get-involved/youth-theatre/. The fee for the term is £50 per child.