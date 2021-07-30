Outdoor theatre performances in Alnmouth and Felton to raise funds for hospice

The Handlebards. Picture: Tom Dixon

Two of the shows, at Felton and Alnmouth, will raise much-needed funds for HospiceCare North Northumberland

Rebecca Taylor, HospiceCare’s events and community fundraiser, said “We are delighted to welcome back The Handlebards this summer particularly whilst many of our fundraising events still have had to be cancelled or rescheduled.

"HospiceCare has been a charity partner with The Handlebards since 2013 and to date the partnership performances have raised over £19,000.

The events will help raise funds for HospiceCare North Northumberland.

"They have a very loyal fan base here and tickets are being snapped up quickly. This is an outdoor performance, so please bring your own low-backed chair or blanket to sit on, a picnic to tuck into and dress for our Northumberland weather.”

The events take place at Felton Park on Saturday, August 14 and The Friary in Alnmouth on Sunday, August 15. Both performances 6.30pm, gates open 5.30pm.

Tickets advance £16 / On the gate £18 / Kids under 12 free/ Under 18’s £10/ No Dogs. Suitable for ages 8+

To book tickets visit www.hospicecare-nn.org.uk/hcnnpurchasetickets.

The Handlebards will also be performing at Northumberlandia on Friday, August 13. Doors open at 6pm with the show from 7pm.

It is one of three outdoor theatre performances at the Northumberland Wildlife Trust venue.

David Walliams’ Mr Stink is being performed by Heartbreak Productions on Saturday, August 21 at 6pm and Slapstick Productions – the sister company of The Handlebards – are performing The Importance of Being Earnest Slapstick Picnic on Saturday, August 28 at 7pm. Visit www.nwt.org.uk/events