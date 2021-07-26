11 pictures of Vera filming in Northumberland seaside village

Here is a gallery of Brenda Blethyn, who plays DCI Vera Stanhope and co-star Kenny Doughty, who plays DS Aiden Healy, with film crews and extras in Boulmer, one of the locations for series 11 of the popular show. Have you seen Vera being filmed in Boulmer or other Northumberland locations in recent weeks? Send your pictures to [email protected]
1. Setting the scene
Brenda Blethyn, who plays DCI Vera Stanhope, and co-star Kenny Doughty, who plays DS Aiden Healy, can be seen on set in Boulmer village, one of the locations for series 11 of the popular ITV crime drama Vera.
Photo: Northumberland Gazette
2. Call of duty
Brenda Blethyn pauses during filming of one of the scenes.
3. Phone alone
Brenda Blethyn takes a break during filming.
4. Change of scene
Brenda Blethyn crosses the road to film another scene.
