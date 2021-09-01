Alnwick actor comes full circle to make professional stage debut at Playhouse

Ben Kinloch.

Starting out with Alnwick Playhouse Youth Theatre, Ben graduated from East 15 Acting School in 2020.

Since then, he has appeared in the audiobook, The Chalet by Catherine Cooper, for Harper Collins Publishers.

However, The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde on September 3-4 marks his professional stage debut.

Ben said: “I have many happy memories of performing on the playhouse stage, from when I took part in the Playhouse Youth Theatre, high school shows and the various am-dram groups.

"It feels like a strange full circle moment to be doing part of my first professional theatre job at the playhouse.

“I’m chomping at the bit to get back out there after graduating at the beginning of the pandemic. To being doing Wilde too, really is a treat and absolute joy to perform, especially alongside the rest of this super-talented cast.”

For tickets call 01665 660550.