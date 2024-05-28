Shaun the Sheep comes to Northum-baa-land National Park this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shaun the Sheep is coming on a baa-rilliant adventure to The Sill and Northum-baa-land National Park, this summer.

The multi-award winning Aardman character and his enchanting world of Mossy Bottom Farm will be arriving at The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre in the form of an inspiring exhibition and exciting sculpture trail at the end of June, in time for the school summer holidays.

The ‘Shaun the Sheep: Love your Landscape’ exhibition will feature original artwork, props, and sets to bring the popular TV show to life, giving visitors the chance to relive their favourite moments from the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors will learn how to make a difference to the environment through fun workshops and hands-on activities for the whole family, including a community litter pick, making useful items out of crisp packets, wildlife safaris, crafting and art, and a family-friendly picnic in Walltown Country Park.

Shaun the Sheep at Mossy Bottom Farm

The Wild in Art Find the Flock art trail will feature six super-sized Shaun the Sheep sculptures, dotted around the grounds of The Sill. The sheep have been designed and decorated by local artists and inspired by the beautiful regional landscape. An activity sheet will accompany the trail for children and families to follow, and each sculpture will reveal a clue to the location of the next sculpture.

As well as this, there will be Shaun the Sheep themed products available to buy in The Sill and Walltown shops, and themed food in The Sill café.

Sarah Burn, Head of Engagement, Northumberland National Park said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Aardman and Wild in Art to bring Shaun the Sheep to Northumberland this summer. We wanted to create a fun experience for visitors that will help more people to enjoy the countryside and understand and explore Northumberland National Park. The Love Your Landscape exhibition featuring Shaun the Sheep has been created to stimulate and nurture the next generation of landscape enthusiasts and ensure that these last wild places, and the communities within them, continue to thrive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumberland National Park encourages visitors to the Park to respect and care for it so that it remains a wonderful place now and for generations to come.

Shaun the Sheep at The Sill

Molly Van Den Brink Attractions & Live Experiences Manager, Aardman said: “Shaun the Sheep always feels most at home in the great outdoors, so what better place for him to enjoy this summer than the beautiful Northumberland National Park! We are thrilled to be working with the team at The Sill on an event programme and exhibition with such a poignant message; encouraging families to learn all about how to enjoy nature and the countryside responsibly through the lens of Shaun’s world. The Northumberland National Park are one of our key partners aligning with our brand-new Shaun the Sheep: One Farm brand initiative, which encourages families to engage with issues around environment and sustainability in a fun and entertaining way.”