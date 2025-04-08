Ross Harding announces May 2025 Stanley Solo acoustic headline for ‘The Blood & The Blues’ Chapter 1

South African blues-rock vocalist, guitarist and songwriter Ross Harding

South African guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter Ross Harding will perform a solo acoustic headline performance at the intimate venue The White Room Music Café, Stanley as part of ‘The Blood & The Blues’ Chapter 1 leg.

Ross Harding hit the ground running in 2024 performing across the UK in Newcastle, Glasgow, Bracknell, London, Southampton, Woking and Kingsbridge in various formats including Solo Acoustic, Unplugged Band and Full Electric Band.

Ross will perform a solo acoustic headline date on Friday 23rd May 2025 at the intimate The White Room Music Café in Stanley, County Durham, United Kingdom.

No Ross Harding live show is alike, with his musical skills and versatility being showcased in three unique formats: Solo Acoustic, Acoustic “Unplugged Band” and Electric Band. Much like John Mayer’s 2008 release ‘Where The Light Is: Live In Los Angeles’, this approach allows people to fully experience Ross Harding’s songwriting, guitar talents and captivating stage presence.

Speaking about the 2025 live dates, Ross Harding explains: “2025 is going to be a very honest and authentic musical journey, as I share my brand of dark blues rock with the UK. We’ve already done lots of groundwork and started building a community, and I am really looking forward to connecting with fans all over the UK and expanding that”.

Ross Harding Solo Acoustic

An acoustic blues rock musical experience, where Ross Harding performs mesmerizing original songs, with some unique renditions of cover songs that have been greatly influential in his music. He utilizes guitar effects pedals, alternately tuned guitars, slide guitar, and mastery of the “looper pedal” to sonically design an atmospheric and emotive performance that redefines and breathes new life into the traditional “solo acoustic” performance style. This show is a truly hypnotic musical experience for more intimate audiences.

For fans of acoustic music, blues rock, and artists like Chris Cornell, Glenn Hughes & Myles Kennedy

Ross has already made waves on the UK live circuit opening for fellow blues-rock artist Dan Patlansky at Oran Mor in Glasgow, Scotland and The Cluny, Newcastle in April 2024. This was then followed by more solo acoustic performances supporting British Blues-Rocking riffmeister Jack J Hutchinson at The Black Heart in Camden, London and rising American roots rock band Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast on their first headline UK Tour at The 1865 in Southampton,

He also released the single ‘A Thousand Snakes (Deluxe Version)’ which is a stripped-back acoustic version of the track. It has already received US radio airplay and has been helping secure coverage from a variety of music publications and shows including Rock The Joint Magazine, The Edward Fowler Show, The Guildford Dragon and Rambling Man Writings amongst others.

Chapter 1 of the ‘Blood & The Blues’ Chapter 1 2025 UK Tour will visit the following venue:

Date: Friday 23rd May 2025 – Ross Harding (Solo Acoustic)

Venue Address: The White Room Music Café, 15 Station Rd, Stanley, County Durham, DH9 0JL