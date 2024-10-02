Hometown Glory Candlelit Concert Show is coming to the Phoenix Theatre, Blyth, on Friday, November 1
“Everyone’s most-loved Adele songs feature,” says Natalie, “from Adele’s four platinum-selling albums: Set Fire to the Rain, Make You Feel my Love, Someone Like You, I Drink Wine.
“I’m fortunate to feature in a production featuring the music industry’s finest musicians, have outfits created by the world’s most in-demand costume makers, in a show with musical arrangements to die for.”
Theatregoers can expect not only a glamorous evening of chart-topping music, but also Adele’s famous frocks, and a taste of the singer’s inimitable personality – all warmly wrapped up with beautiful storytelling. Even the infamous Adele cackle features!
Natalie’s meticulously crafted resemblance has resulted in many screen appearances, including a cameo role in the 2020 hit film Greed, alongside Steve Coogan; ITV’s This Morning, and the video for the Christmas No1 by LadBaby.
“It’s a chance to get involved in a night of pure fun and entertainment,” says Natalie.
Tickets are on sale from the Phoenix Theatre box office now: thephoenixtheatre.org.uk 01670 367228
