Hometown Glory Candlelit Concert Show is coming to the Phoenix Theatre, Blyth, on Friday, November 1

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The multi-award-winning Adele tribute concert show Hometown Glory Candlelit Concert is coming to the Phoenix Theatre, Blyth, on Friday, November 1. Winner of National Agents Association’s Best Tribute Act to Adele at the National Tribute Music Awards, star of the production Natalie Black has toured the globe since 2011. Now she has enhanced the live concert production, creating a brand-new candlelit spectacular to delight Adele fans.

“Everyone’s most-loved Adele songs feature,” says Natalie, “from Adele’s four platinum-selling albums: Set Fire to the Rain, Make You Feel my Love, Someone Like You, I Drink Wine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m fortunate to feature in a production featuring the music industry’s finest musicians, have outfits created by the world’s most in-demand costume makers, in a show with musical arrangements to die for.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Theatregoers can expect not only a glamorous evening of chart-topping music, but also Adele’s famous frocks, and a taste of the singer’s inimitable personality – all warmly wrapped up with beautiful storytelling. Even the infamous Adele cackle features!

Hometown Glory Candlelit Concert - coming to Phoenix Theatre, Blyth, on Friday, November 1

Natalie’s meticulously crafted resemblance has resulted in many screen appearances, including a cameo role in the 2020 hit film Greed, alongside Steve Coogan; ITV’s This Morning, and the video for the Christmas No1 by LadBaby.

“It’s a chance to get involved in a night of pure fun and entertainment,” says Natalie.

Tickets are on sale from the Phoenix Theatre box office now: thephoenixtheatre.org.uk 01670 367228