He visited Hay Farm Heavy Horse Centre on Ford and Etal Estates on Friday where he took up the reins for a bit of long-reining and carriage driving.

Centre owner Viv Cockburn said: “We had a great day, what a lovely person he is and very passionate about Northumberland.”

Robson Green with Anna Cockburn at Hay Farm Heavy Horse Centre.

Robson’s new series about places of interest within Northumberland is due to air early next year on BBC Two.

He posted on Instagram: “Had a wonderful day’s filming. The experience was the perfect comfort blanket for this beautiful autumnal time of year.

"When you take the roads less travelled in the North East, you too could come across a place like Hay Farm that just makes your heart sing.

"Mind you, trying to control a giant Clydesdale on a long rein added plenty of comedy value to proceedings!”

