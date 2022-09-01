Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He brought along his uncle Matheson and nephew Daymon, plus a film crew, as part of a feature for his upcoming BBC Two series, Robson Green’s Weekends Away.

Club PR officer Bernie Hartnett explained: “Robson had asked that we fly his relatives as part of a feature in his upcoming new TV series to be aired in January on BBC Two – the idea being that Robson would surprise his uncle and nephew with a gliding experience as a thank you for introducing him, in his youth, to fly fishing and country activities.”

They had soaring flights over the Cheviots in a twin seat glider piloted by senior instructor and ex RAF navigator, Stuart Black.

Robson Green, far right, with relatives and a film crew at Borders Gliding Club.

Airborne filming was achieved with a myriad of GoPros’s fixed on and within the glider and also attached to the club’s Super Cub Tug. Drones and hand held cameras did the terrestrial filming.

"Everyone had a great time with lots of laughs,” said Bernie.

Robson made a previous visit to the club in 2015 for the third series of his popular Tales from Northumberland when he received a glider lesson and took a flight over College Valley and a hill fort in the Cheviot Hills.

On the same weekend, Robson also went bird watching in the Coquet Valley with Tom Cadwallender, sampled Cragside Cracker sausages from Rothbury Family Butchers and heard from Northumbrian folk musician Sandra Kerr.

Robson Green is among those hoping that The Fishers Arms is saved by the community.