TV star Robson Green films for new BBC series at Borders Gliding Club
TV personality Robson Green recently made a return visit to the Borders Gliding Club at Milfield.
He brought along his uncle Matheson and nephew Daymon, plus a film crew, as part of a feature for his upcoming BBC Two series, Robson Green’s Weekends Away.
Club PR officer Bernie Hartnett explained: “Robson had asked that we fly his relatives as part of a feature in his upcoming new TV series to be aired in January on BBC Two – the idea being that Robson would surprise his uncle and nephew with a gliding experience as a thank you for introducing him, in his youth, to fly fishing and country activities.”
They had soaring flights over the Cheviots in a twin seat glider piloted by senior instructor and ex RAF navigator, Stuart Black.
Most Popular
-
1
Northumberland student qualifies for final of Miss England beauty contest
-
2
Report of an assault in Cramlington: police appeal for information
-
3
New outdoor terrace at Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth unveiled
-
4
Six people and dog rescued by lifeboat after vehicle stranded on Holy Island causeway
-
5
Work to review safety measures on Northumberland river after teenager's death
Airborne filming was achieved with a myriad of GoPros’s fixed on and within the glider and also attached to the club’s Super Cub Tug. Drones and hand held cameras did the terrestrial filming.
"Everyone had a great time with lots of laughs,” said Bernie.
Robson made a previous visit to the club in 2015 for the third series of his popular Tales from Northumberland when he received a glider lesson and took a flight over College Valley and a hill fort in the Cheviot Hills.
On the same weekend, Robson also went bird watching in the Coquet Valley with Tom Cadwallender, sampled Cragside Cracker sausages from Rothbury Family Butchers and heard from Northumbrian folk musician Sandra Kerr.
The new 15-part series is a co-production between North East based Rivers Meet Productions, of which Robson is a director, and Signpost Productions.