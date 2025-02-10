Robson Green and his Grantchester co-star Kacey Ainsworth appeared in last night’s first episode featuring the Tyne Valley and Vindolanda.

In Episode 2 on BBC Two at 6.30pm, Robson will be with former Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams.

Nicola, who is now retired, grew up in Leeds - a stone’s throw away from the incredible landscape of the county.

After meeting Robson, they head into the woods to increase their heart rates by having a go at an assault course.

Following that physical effort, Robson takes Nicola to a Himalayan garden, where they have a go at yoga to calm both their bodies and their minds.

After Nicola leaves for the night, Robson rests his weary head in a secluded shepherd’s hut before having a go at the art of glass fusing.

There are 15 episodes in the series.

1 . Episode 2 Robson and Nicola tackle an assault course. Photo: Zoila Brozas Photo Sales

