Robson Green joined by Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams in 'Weekend Escapes'

By Ian Smith

Published 10th Feb 2025, 11:37 BST
A new series of Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes continues tonight (Tuesday) on BBC Two.

Robson Green and his Grantchester co-star Kacey Ainsworth appeared in last night’s first episode featuring the Tyne Valley and Vindolanda.

In Episode 2 on BBC Two at 6.30pm, Robson will be with former Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams.

Nicola, who is now retired, grew up in Leeds - a stone’s throw away from the incredible landscape of the county.

After meeting Robson, they head into the woods to increase their heart rates by having a go at an assault course.

Following that physical effort, Robson takes Nicola to a Himalayan garden, where they have a go at yoga to calm both their bodies and their minds.

After Nicola leaves for the night, Robson rests his weary head in a secluded shepherd’s hut before having a go at the art of glass fusing.

There are 15 episodes in the series.

