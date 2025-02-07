The TV presenter and actor once again takes the roads less travelled to explore north east England, the Scottish Borders, the Lakes and North Yorkshire, discovering why being outdoors is so beneficial.
The first episode featuring his Grantchester co-star Kacey Ainsworth will be broadcast on Monday, February 10 at 6.30pm.
There are 15 episodes in total. Here’s who will be joining Robson in this series.
1. Episode 1
Robson Green and his Grantchester co-star Kacey Ainsworth appear in Episode 1 on Monday, February 10 at 6.30pm. After a quick cup of tea, the pair head to the River Tyne to reset, recharge and revitalise themselves with a cold water swim, then head back to Robson’s house to have a go at making pottery. As the weather holds out, Kacey and Robson make pizzas in the actor’s back garden before turning in for the night. The following day, Robson takes Kacey to one of his favourite spots in the region, Vindolanda. They conclude their weekend escape, hiking one of the area’s many hills to enjoy some good food and luxuriate in the landscape below. Photo: Zoila Brozas
2. Episode 2
Robson Green will be with former Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams in Episode 2 on Tuesday, February 11. Nicola, who is now retired, grew up in Leeds - a stone’s throw away from the incredible landscape of the county. After meeting Robson, they head into the woods to increase their heart rates by having a go at an assault course. Following that physical effort, Robson takes Nicola to a Himalayan garden, where they have a go at yoga to calm both their bodies and their minds. After Nicola leaves for the night, Robson rests his weary head in a secluded shepherd’s hut before having a go at the art of glass fusing. Photo: Zoila Brozas
3. Episode 3
Robson Green will be with fellow actor Rupert Penry-Jones on the Northumberland coast in Episode 3 on Wednesday, February 12. The Silk and Whitechapel actor joins Robson in Bamburgh, where they take a lesson in surfing. A first for the pair of them is an introduction to snuba - a cross between scuba diving and snorkelling. The seashore theme continues when Robson and Rupert reclaim their childhood by rock pooling and making art from beachcombed materials. Photo: Zoila Brozas
4. Episode 4
Robson Green is joined by Mark Benton in Dumfries and Galloway for Episode 4 on Thursday, February 13. The friends push themselves to the limit, jumping in and out of the cold water while trying canyoning, and they then head to their digs on the top of a hill with stunning views of the Solway. On day two of their escape to the Borders, Robson and Mark have a go at making natural dye before trying their luck at haaf netting - an ancient fishing method. Photo: Zoila Brozas