2 . Episode 2

Robson Green will be with former Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams in Episode 2 on Tuesday, February 11. Nicola, who is now retired, grew up in Leeds - a stone’s throw away from the incredible landscape of the county. After meeting Robson, they head into the woods to increase their heart rates by having a go at an assault course. Following that physical effort, Robson takes Nicola to a Himalayan garden, where they have a go at yoga to calm both their bodies and their minds. After Nicola leaves for the night, Robson rests his weary head in a secluded shepherd’s hut before having a go at the art of glass fusing. Photo: Zoila Brozas