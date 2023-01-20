The nine films lined-up by the organisers Greater Morpeth Development Trust (GMDT), some highly entertaining and others very thought-provoking, will be screened in Morpeth Town Hall on the evening of Friday, February 24 and the afternoon and evening of Saturday, February 25.

Topping the bill will be the box-office blockbuster ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ in which Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise reprises his role as USA flying-ace Pete Mitchell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening screening of the weekend will be ‘Elvis’, which explores the life and music of the ‘King of Rock’n Roll’ through the complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks.

Tom Cruise attends the Royal Film Performance and UK Premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square. Picture by Kate Green/Getty Images.

Both those films will be screened in the Town Hall Corn Exchange, along with other two movies over the weekend which are ‘Ticket to Paradise’ – a romantic comedy starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts – and ‘Aftersun’, named as one of the best films of 2022, which follows a separated young father and his 11-year-old daughter on holiday together in Turkey in the late 1990s.

Screen 2 over the weekend will be in the Town Hall Ballroom featuring five very different films – ‘Mr Jones’, ‘Petite Maman’, ‘Brian and Charles’, ‘Boiling Point’ and ‘Mrs Harris Goes to Paris.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jones – which is a true story – powerfully illustrates current events in Ukraine though the eyes of a journalist (James Norton) who interviewed Hitler in 1933 before travelling to Russia to meet Stalin, and then ventured into Ukraine where he unearthed evidence of four million people starving to death in a famine blamed on the actions of the Soviet Union.

The films can be seen as follows: Friday, February 24 – ‘Elvis’ (7pm) and ‘Mr Jones’ (7.15pm). Saturday, February 25 – ‘Petite Maman’ (1.30pm); ‘Ticket to Paradise’ (2pm); ‘Brian and Charles’ (3.15pm); ‘Aftersun’ (4.15pm); ‘Boiling Point’ (5.15pm); ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (7pm) and ‘Mrs Harris Goes To Paris’ (7.15pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad