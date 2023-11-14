More4 programme Matt Baker: Travels with Mum and Dad will return to Northumberland again later this month.

The fifth episode of the series, airing on Monday, November 27 at 9pm, will see Matt and his parents visit the Ford and Etal estates near Berwick as part of their adventures around the North East.

Series two of the show has already showcased Lindisfarne in its first episode and Alnwick in its third, with both episodes now viewable at channel4.com.

The Ford and Etal episode includes the family meeting the local lord and his flock of rare four horned Hebridean sheep as well as visiting the north of England’s largest stables of heavy horses.

The family will also help maintain a working watermill, one of the few still functioning in the country, and Matt’s mum Janice will take a ride in a motorcycle sidecar.

They will take a trip on the area’s steam railway too, as well as having a go at pottery.

The Alnwick episode featured the family meeting the Duchess of Northumberland at Alnwick Castle and trying their hand at the Northumbrian pipes, as well as visiting Barter Books.

When the family stopped off in Lindisfarne they visited the castle there too, in addition to taking in the island’s distillery and enjoying a spot of bird watching.

Matt, from County Durham, first appeared on TV as a Blue Peter presenter, going on to present Countryfile and The One Show among others.

Travels with Mum and Dad follows the success of Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales, filmed on the family’s farm and also featuring Matt’s parents.

