Alnwick set to feature on new series of Matt Baker: Travels with Mum and Dad

TV viewers will see some familiar sights when Matt Baker and his parents return for the second season of Matt Baker: Travels with Mum and Dad.
By Ian Smith
Published 6th Nov 2023, 11:46 GMT- 1 min read
The new series continues with Matt showing his parents, Janice and Mike, beautiful places and landmarks around the north east, including a visit to Alnwick to learn about its history, attractions, and parks.

First stop was a trip to Alnwick Castle where Matt learned about the castle's 950-year history, explored its extensive archives, learned archery, and shot cannon with the Newcastle Garrison team.

The family then visited The Alnwick Garden, where Matt and his mum got suited and booted in gardening hazmat gear to help senior gardener Ben Shanks and gardener Amy Thorp cut down the Giant Hogweed that was growing in The Poison Garden.

TV presenter Matt Baker at Alnwick Castle filming Matt Baker: Travels with Mum and Dad.TV presenter Matt Baker at Alnwick Castle filming Matt Baker: Travels with Mum and Dad.
In the community garden, Roots and Shoots, they met with the Duchess of Northumberland and deputy head gardener George to discuss The Garden's community projects and the produce it grows on site.

Staying loyal to their farming roots, they found the time to visit Park Farm in Hulne Park where Northumberland Estates' shepherds, Tim Crossland and Clare Cianchi, met up with the Bakers to discuss sheep breeding strategy and grassland management systems.

He also visited Barter Books on his trip to the town.

In last year’s first series they visited the likes of Bamburgh Castle and Howick Hall.

The Alnwick episode of Matt Baker: Travels with Mum and Dad will be on Monday, November 13 at 9pm on More 4.

