It's the final week of Love Island before the winners are crowned - but which couple will take home the £50,000?

It’s a sad time for Love Island viewers as the show has less than a week until it finishes and the winners of 2022 are crowned.

Within the last week we’ve seen dumpings, new arrivals, more dumpings and more of the couples becoming exclusive and stronger as the final approaches.

After waving goodbye to Summer and Billy, Natalia, Lacey, Jamie and Reece became the villa’s latest additions and quickly rustled some feathers.

Love Island talent show

Natalia and Ekin-Su didn’t get off on a good foot and it was clear there was tension between the girls.

Davide and Adam both gave Natalia the brush off, leaving her in a friendship couple with Reece.

And while new girl Lacey found a connection with Deji, their time as a couple in the villa was cut shut as a public vote saw the pair dumped from the Island alongside Natalia and Reece.

As the new bombshells only entered the villa a few days prior, their time on Love Island was brief, leaving only new boy Jamie safe in the villa with Danica.

Over the last few days we’ve seen the remaining couples grow stronger and in particular my heart melted as Davide and Ekin-Su became exclusive after the Italian whipped up a classic dish from his home country – a Tiramsu - to seal the deal on their relationship.

The couple have been through some ups and downs during their journey, but out of all the couples they seem the most compatible and I’m backing them as my winners next week.

Last night’s episode pushed all drama aside and struck a more comical pose as the islanders took part in the talent show.

While some of the islanders talents were, er, questionable, others were just plain funny, but I was impressed by Adam’s magic act – and equally surprised he had such a hidden talent for illusion.