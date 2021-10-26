The county is the focus for the next episode of The Hairy Bikers Go North as Si King and Dave Myers continue their journey around the region they grew up in.

The pair start their Northumberland trip by visiting the seaside town of Amble before tasting some of the best seafood fresh from the North Sea in a platter at the Fish Shack.

Dave and Si then visit Turvelaws Farm, Wooler, home of Particularly Good Potatoes where they grow nine different varieties.

The Hairy Bikers in Northumberland.

It’s Dave’s turn to choose their accommodation this week and he has a surprise for Si after managing to get them a flat inside Bamburgh Castle, in their very own turret.

The next day, Si and Dave ride to Lindisfarne to take a look at the oyster beds in the tidal estuaries. The magnificent oysters, known locally as Lindy’s, have been farmed here for centuries.

They then head in-land to visit a local farmer known in the area as ‘The Lamb Man’.

On their last day in Northumberland Si takes Dave to the local fish ‘n chip Shop, but this is no ordinary chippy. Here they feast their eyes on the incredible catch from one of the day boats and head chef Richard picks out a special fish which he thinks makes the ultimate fish and chip meal.

The Hairy Bikers with the Robson family on a visit to Particularly Good Potatoes in Wooler. Picture: George Gunn Photography

Back at Turvelaws Farm, owner Mark Robson has revealed the foodie duo spent the day filming in the field and factory and learning what makes the perfect chip as well as finding out more about the potatoes, the team and the ethos behind Particularly Good Potatoes.

By the end of the day, Si and Dave had not only ridden on the harvester, witnessed the production in the factory and learned the history from three generations, they had also eaten the chips.

Mark said: “With every Particularly Good chip that is eaten, the jobs of local people are being supported.

“It is a community-based business and it is this point that our team and the Bikers were keen to come back to more than once.”

The Hairy Bikers at Amble. Picture: BBC/South Shore

The Hairy Bikers Go North is on BBC Two on Thursday, October 28 at 8pm.

