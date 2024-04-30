Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The detective’s famous Land Rover was seen in Blyth on Monday and filming is expected to continue in the area in the coming days.

Production crews will close the country road between Shadfen Junction and Bothal Bridge for most of the day on Thursday, May 2 for filming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The series of Vera currently being filmed is set to be the last after Brenda Blethyn, who plays the title character, confirmed she would be hanging up her trench coat and hat.

The next series of Vera will be the show's last. (Photo by ITV)

This will be the fourteenth series of the crime drama, known for being filmed and set in the North East, and will consist of two 120 minute episodes.