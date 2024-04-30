Cast and crew of ITV drama Vera spotted filming in Blyth, with more Northumberland locations planned
The cast and crew of ITV drama Vera have been spotted in Northumberland this week, with more filming planned in the county.
The detective’s famous Land Rover was seen in Blyth on Monday and filming is expected to continue in the area in the coming days.
Production crews will close the country road between Shadfen Junction and Bothal Bridge for most of the day on Thursday, May 2 for filming.
The series of Vera currently being filmed is set to be the last after Brenda Blethyn, who plays the title character, confirmed she would be hanging up her trench coat and hat.
This will be the fourteenth series of the crime drama, known for being filmed and set in the North East, and will consist of two 120 minute episodes.
Vera is based on the character created by bestselling author Ann Cleeves and filming of the first episodes began in 2011.
