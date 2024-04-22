Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Filming has begun on the final series of the programme, which follows the trenchcoat-wearing DCI Vera Stanhope as she solves crimes across the North East.

54 episodes of the show have been made since it began filming in 2011, and series 14 will consist of two episodes, each two hours long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vera is inspired by the character created by crime writer Ann Cleeves, who lives in the North East.

The next series of Vera will be the show's last. (Photo by ITV)

Academy and Emmy nominated actor Brenda Blethyn, who plays Vera, said: “Working on Vera has been a joy from beginning to end and I am sad to be saying cheerio, but I am so proud of our achievements over the last 14 years.

“I will be forever grateful to the wonderful Ann Cleeves who created Vera and to Elaine Collins who saw fit to cast me in the role.

“The producers, dream cast, and crew have been fabulous and I am going to miss them, but I will not forget their huge talent, the camaraderie, laughter, or kindness we shared, nor the friendship of the people of the North East and our fans worldwide. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show’s creative director, Kate Bartlett, added: “It is the end of an era and has been an extraordinary journey over fourteen amazing series of Vera.