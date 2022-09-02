News you can trust since 1854
Who would you most like to see out on the Strictly dance floor for this series? Pictures: Getty Images.
17 North East celebrities you want to see on the Strictly Come Dancing line-up in future

The celebrity contestants for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up have been announced – and there’s now just a short time to wait until we see them take to the floor for the first time.

By Debra Fox
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 10:15 am

In previous years, the North East has been well represented with famous faces giving it their all under the Strictly glitterball.

South Shields comedian and podcaster Chris Ramsey did the region proud by making it to the show’s semi-final in the 2019 series with popstar Faye Tozer, who lives in Boldon, finishing as runner-up in 2018.

Meanwhile, Dragons’ Den panellist Sara Davies, of Wynyard, danced through to week eight of the competition last year with professional partner Aljaž Škorjanec.

So we’ve got high hopes for a regional star flying the flag for the North East in the Strictly studio in line-ups to come.

We turned to fans of the show on our social media pages to find out which North East celebrity they would love to see ‘keep dancing’ on the show in future.

As excitement builds to see the new batch of contestants – including X Factor star Fleur East, comedian Jayde Adams and Paralympic swimming gold medallist Ellie Simmonds – in action, let’s take a look at some of the North East natives you hope to see hot-footing across the floor in future years.

It's a 10 from us!

1. Ant and Dec

Granted, it would be an odd experience to watch them not perform together but we'd love to see them give some ballroom dancing a go.

Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

2. George Clarke

We bet TV architect George Clarke could make the dancefloor an 'Amazing Space' ... go on George!

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall

We already know that Little Mix stars Perrie and Jade have got the moves - let's see if they can get a 10 from the judging panel.

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

4. Sam Fender

This booking seems quite unlikely but it's safe to say that the whole North East region has taken Sam to their heart. He'd probably win on viewer votes alone!

Photo: Getty Images

