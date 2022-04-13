Strictly stars enjoy day out in Alnwick

North East entrepreneur Sara Davies, a contestant on last year’s show, showed her Strictly partner Aljaz Škorjanec and his dancer wife Janette Manrara around the town.

They also enjoyed a trip to Alnwick Castle, while Aljaz donned a wizard’s hat strolling along Bondgate Within.

Sara posted pictures of the day on Instagram and wrote: ‘Had THE BEST DAY hanging out with these two!

Strictly friends in Alnwick.

‘They had a day off performing in the middle of their tour and so we wanted to show them the best the north east had to offer so we took them to Alnwick Castle for the day.

‘The kids absolutely idolise them both (and they played with them ALL day) and it just melted my heart. Only problem is this was supposed to be ‘resting’ today, but I think they’ll be more exhausted than when they’ve done a double show day!’

It was revealed last month that Aljaz will not be taking part in Strictly later this year, following in the footsteps of Janette who left last year to host the show spin-off, It Takes Two.

They have recently been performing their own theatre show - Remembering The Oscars – including a visit to Newcastle's Theatre Royal on Tuesday.

Strictly contestant Sara Davies with her husband, Simon (right), her Strictly partner Aljaz Škorjanec and his wife, Janette Manrara. Credit: Sara Davies, Instagram

Sara and Janette at Alnwick Castle. Credit: Sara Davies, Instagram.

Aljaz walking in Alnwick town centre with a wizard's hat on. Credit: Sara Davies, Instagram.