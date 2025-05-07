New visitor guide to Northumberland launched

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northumberland-based Offstone Publishing have launched a brand-new visitor guide to their home county.

The Northumberland Guide features spotlights on attractions, activities and adventures, insights into the county’s rich history and recommendations for places to eat, drink and stay, alongside helpful tips and local knowledge.

Editor Claire Jeans commented: “The Northumberland Guide encourages the reader to get to the heart of the county through easy-to-use sections, informative editorial and quality images.

“I’ve really enjoyed putting it together, and have had great support from the many businesses that I’ve spoken to who are just as keen to shout about the wonders on offer in the county as we are!”

The Northumberland Guide.

The Northumberland Guide is a unique publication for the region, providing visitors with a beautifully designed and well researched guide to help them make the most of their time in the county.

The 100-page guide is free to pick up across the region and beyond and is also available to download free of charge via the website (www.northumberlandguide.co.uk) and QR codes delivered through accommodation businesses. As the only guide of its kind to the region, the publication should be a valuable tool for visitors and locals alike.

The Northumberland Guide joins Offstone’s growing stable of tourism publications which cover the Lake District and Cumbria, North Yorkshire, the Tees Valley and County Durham.

The addition of a guide to the region’s largest county further cements Offstone’s position as a publisher dedicated to shining a light on the riches on offer for tourists in northern England.