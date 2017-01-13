Lorry overturns on A1 in Northumberland amid difficult driving conditions

A lorry has overturned on the A1 just north of Alnwick as motorists are warned of tricky driving conditions this morning.

The A1 northbound is blocked and busy, but moving, near the B6347 junction at Brownieside, because of an overturned lorry.

There are also reports of heavy snow on the A1 further north, at Belford and Berwick, while drivers are being warned about the conditions across the North East.

A statement from Northumbria Police reads: ‘There is heavy snow across the region which will affect your morning commute today. Make sure you leave extra time for your journey and drive responsibly when you do get behind the wheel.

‘The roads across the region are passable with care, but some minor roads will be badly affected, particularly in Northumberland, so make sure you reduce your speed.

‘The A69 and A189 in Northumberland and the A19 in North Tyneside have all had lane closures this morning. There will be delays in those areas but we ill be on scene to try and get things moving.

‘Our officers will be working with the local authorities to ensure roads are safe and assist anyone who gets into difficulty. Stay safe and respect other road users.’ As well as the snow and ice, there have been warnings issued about very high tides and possible coastal flooding – more details here.