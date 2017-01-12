WEATHER WARNING: Barriers go up as Northumberland prepares for a battering

Temporary barriers are being erected as the region prepares to face a battering from high tides and large waves.

The Environment Agency is this morning putting up 50 metres of defences next to Winbourne Quay at Blyth, and a further section along Newcastle Quayside near the Swing Bridge, amid warnings of a coastal surge, particularly in the early hours of Friday.

Some 700 metres of barrier is also available to be deployed at the Quayside if needed.

Gale force winds and a further coastal surge are also forecast for the east coast on Friday into Saturday.These conditions are likely to result in large waves that could cause water carrying dangerous debris like rocks to go over flood defences.

High water levels around the times of high tide are also expected.

Although there is currently a low risk of coastal flooding, people are urged to take extreme care and avoid walking along coastal paths and promenades while these are affected by strong winds and large waves.

Flooding of low lying coastal roads is possible and people should avoid driving through flood water.

Environment Agency teams are closely monitoring the flood risk and are working hard to reduce the risk of flooding by checking and maintaining defences and ensuring temporary barriers are ready to be set up where necessary.

Doug Wilson, national flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “The combination of strong winds and high tides could result in flooding along sections of the east coast between now and Saturday. Large waves are also likely and these could cause water carrying dangerous debris to go over flood defences.

“Please remember to take extreme care when walking along coastal paths and promenades. Flooding of low lying coastal roads is also possible and people should avoid driving through flood water. Just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.

“People should check their flood risk and keep up to date with the latest situation at https://www.gov.uk/check-if-youre-at-risk-of-flooding, call Floodline on 0345 9881188 or follow @EnvAgency and #floodaware on Twitter for the latest flood updates.”‎