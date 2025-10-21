Vet's clever hack using unwashed socks helps keep dogs calm during Bonfire Night

A leading vet has shared a clever and low cost tip to help soothe anxious dogs on Bonfire Night as they often become agitated or scared by the sound of fireworks– and all you need for it is old socks.

Bonfire Night - and the days surrounding it - will see people across the UK join family and friends to enjoy dazzling firework displays, crackling bonfires and traditional celebrations.

For dogs, however, the loud bangs and flashing lights can cause stress, anxiety, and even dangerous behaviour like trying to escape.

According to Dogs Trust, nearly half (49%) of dogs in the UK are estimated to be negatively affected by fireworks, while as many as four in five (80%) owners notice significant changes in their dog’s behaviour during displays.

With November 5 fast approaching, there are plenty of ways to help keep dogs safe and calm, according to leading veterinarian and founder of VetMedi.co.uk, Dr Charlotte Inness MRCVS.

“Dogs have much more sensitive hearing than humans,” says Dr Inness. “While some dogs are comfortable with loud noises, others may find the sudden fizz of a firecracker overwhelming. Unlike thunder, which builds gradually, fireworks are sharp and unpredictable, so animals can’t anticipate or get used to the sound.

“Common signs of fear or anxiety include whining, barking, growling or crying, excessive panting, trembling, pacing, scratching at doors or furniture, or attempts to escape. If your dog shows these behaviours, it’s important to be prepared ahead of Bonfire Night.”

Create a safe “den”

Set up a quiet, familiar room and make it as cosy as possible with blankets, bedding and your dog’s favourite toys. Let your pet retreat there if they choose, but don’t force them out.

An unwashed item of clothing that smells like you - even socks! - can offer extra reassurance. If you have a kennel or crate, move it into the quietest part of the house and drape a blanket over it to create a snug, enclosed space.

Keep them indoors and secure

Bring dogs inside well before the fireworks begin. Close all windows, curtains and doors to help block out flashes and muffle the noise.

Playing soft music, the TV or white noise can help create a calm background atmosphere. It’s also a good time to double-check that microchips and ID tags are up to date — just in case your pet bolts in fear.

Prepare before the celebrations

A little planning earlier in the day can make the night much easier. Exercising your dog in advance helps them stay calm later on. Take them on a long walk, play games like hide and seek, practise tricks, or give them part of their meal in a frozen Kong or other toy. All of these activities help tire them out and leave them more settled when fireworks begin.

Stay calm and act normally

Pets often mirror human emotions. Remaining relaxed can help your dog feel safe and secure. Speak in a calm, steady voice and avoid over-comforting in a panicked tone.

Offering treats when fireworks go off can help build positive associations with loud noises. Rewarding calm behaviour earlier in the day also reinforces a sense of safety.

Try calming aids if needed

Pheromone diffusers or sprays — such as Adaptil for dogs — can help ease anxiety. Pressure wraps or anxiety vests like Thundershirt work well for some pets, while in more severe cases, your vet may recommend calming supplements or mild sedatives.

Dr Inness notes that any prescribed medication should always be tested in advance to make sure your pet tolerates it well.