Verity Joins NNVF To Advise Northumberland Volunteers

North Northumberland Voluntary Forum (NNVF) is delighted to welcome Verity Owens as their new NNVF Voluntary Advisor. Verity brings a fantastic CV of professional qualifications and voluntary sector experience to add a new dimension of support for the growing body of organisations and people providing an essential network of voluntary social service to North Northumberland communities.

Verity first came into professional contact with the North Northumberland voluntary sector as Education & Outreach Officer for the RNLI, based at Bamburgh, where she was responsible for the Grace Darling Museum’s education strategy. She went on to serve as Heritage Learning Manager and later Youth Education Manager for the RNLI nationally, and alongside her most recent work as a teacher and tutor in Northumberland she has spent the past four years supporting patients through the Covid pandemic and its aftermath as an NHS Volunteer Responder with the Royal Volunteer Service.

In her new role with NNVF, Verity will advise and support the growing army of people who give their time and skills to fill the gaps left by an overstretched system. The NNVF represents and supports an extraordinary range of voluntary organisations large and small across the rural communities of North Northumberland, providing essential services from medical appointment transport and lunch clubs for the elderly, to food banks and school maintenance.

In her spare time Verity volunteers herself: “I caught the volunteering bug as a child, fundraising for the World Wildlife Fund and JMA, this progressed to volunteering for national charities like Rathbone, the National Trust and the RNLI as well as local groups like Brownies and a food bank. When volunteering, you can’t help but be inspired by the vast network of selfless people organising to achieve progress in so many areas of need.

L to R Karen Ridley - Rural Us project, Margaret Johnson - Berwick & District Friends of Dementia, Emma Peters - GNAAS Volunteer Ground Crew & Fiona Calder - Manager of NNVF - at a recent community collection for the Great North Air Ambulance in support of this charity's fundraising and shows staff and volunteers epitomising the North Northumberland Voluntary Sector.

“I’m absolutely delighted to join NNVF as a Volunteer Advisor and I am looking forward to helping more people discover the many benefits volunteering brings.Freely lending a helping hand is a very rich way to invest your time.”

"We are thrilled to welcome Verity to the North Northumberland Voluntary Forum as our new Voluntary Advisor," said Flora Simpson, Chair of the NNVF. "Verity’s incredible breadth of experience, from her work with the RNLI to her recent volunteering efforts with the NHS, exemplifies the dedication and versatility that makes the voluntary sector so vital to our communities. Her passion for supporting and empowering volunteers will be a tremendous asset to the NNVF as we continue to grow and adapt to the ever-changing needs of North Northumberland. We are excited for the impact she will undoubtedly have on our network and the invaluable services it provides."

If you are looking to try volunteering in the North Northumberland area, why not contactVolunteering in North Northumberlandto find out about the wonderful range of opportunities to volunteer that we promote? You may find a volunteering situation that’s a perfect match for you.

If you are a Community Group seeking volunteers, let us help you identify volunteers who can support your local projects. You can email us at: [email protected].