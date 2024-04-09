Swallows brave the rain and head back to Hauxley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over the course of the weekend, staff, and visitors on the Druridge Bay reserve were thrilled by the spectacle of hundreds of swallows swooping and swirling in the sky as they headed back following their winter in Africa.

Swallows are small birds with dark, glossy-blue backs, red throats, and long tail streamers. Every summer they delight visitors to Hauxley with their aerial acrobatics as they fly over the lake outside the Lookout Café hunting over its grassland - their chattering call helping to distinguish them from screaming swifts when in flying.

Alex Lister, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Druridge Bay Landscapes Manager says:

“It was such a welcome sight seeing the flocks of swallows returning to the reserve for the summer. It really is great in the summer when the sun is shining, and they are flying around chattering in the sunshine… which will hopefully make an appearance soon.”