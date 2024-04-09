Northumberland's Beaches Clinch Three Spots in UK's Top 10 Most Peaceful List

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the weather heats up and sunshine becomes abundant, there's no better plan for weekends than a beach outing with your loved ones.

In light of this, experts at BonusFinder have compiled a list of the best beaches in the UK to visit for a tranquil Easter trip by analysing Trip Advisor ratings, bathing water quality, rainfall and sunshine hours linked to each beach to create final scores for each.

Warkworth - Amble, NorthumberlandClaiming the second spot with a commendable score of 9.85/10 is Warkworth. Nestled within a mile of the historic Warkworth village, this beach is pet-friendly, enabling you to bring your beloved furry friends along for a rejuvenating walk. With outstanding water quality and a modest daily rainfall average of 1.5mm in March/April, revel in the Spring sun, as the beach offers an average of 4.8 bright sunshine hours per day during this season.

The top 10 best beaches in the UK to visit

Low Newton by the Sea - Alnwick, NorthumberlandTaking the third spot is Low Newton by the Sea, showcasing pristine crystal blue waters. This beautiful and unspoiled beach offers magnificent views, justifying its impressive score of 9.80/10. Boasting a high Trip Advisor rating of 4.5/5 and excellent bathing water quality, it's an ideal spot for a Spring splash. With a minimal daily rainfall of only 1.3mm and nearly 5 hours of bright sunshine each day on average, it provides a perfect setting for beach enjoyment.