Northumberland author’s support for wildlife charity continues

Mike, who lives in West Thirston is no stranger to supporting the wildlife charity’s Druridge Bay projects, having made a number of cash donations over the past few years in addition to donations of paintings and books.

The latest donation is from sales of Mike's new book 'The Sound of a Landscape' and its associated artworks.

The book, which covers the Northumberland coastline from Berwick to North Shields, features the poetry of North East poet Harry Gallagher.

Alex Lister (left) with Mike Fielding.

Mike's artwork and sound recordings, including one made in the Druridge Bay area, compliment a unique and stylish hardback book where readers can scan the accompanying QR code to access the natural sounds of the splendid coastline.

A new recording from the Trust’s East Chevington reserve is about to be added to an ever-growing resource of Northumberland sounds and accessed via the book as they will be added to the book’s web page.

Handing over a £1,000 cheque, Mike Fielding said:

"Many years ago, I made a special trip from the North East to East Anglia to see marsh harriers, so it's fantastic to see them now in the East Chevington reedbeds and watch the site develop into a wonderful nature reserve.

“I'm so proud to be able have been able to make a contribution to Northumberland Wildlife Trust, whose valuable work will help provide a safe refuge for our wildlife for future generations."

Alex Lister, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Druridge Bay Landscapes Manager says:

“Yet again Mike has blown us away with his generosity and donated much needed funds for our work here on the East Chevington reserve - it is very much appreciated, and a great example of how local people are supporting our conservation efforts here.”

Visitors to Hauxley nature reserve can usually meet Mike on most Sundays walking around the reserve or in the Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, however, to find out more about his latest work visit