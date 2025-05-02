Britain embraces the 'Greenovation' with green home upgrades

Brits are embracing green home upgrades and, while reducing the household’s carbon footprint is a motivating factor for some, it’s the financial benefits that are driving this ‘greenovation’ shift.

In fact, new research from Smart Energy GB has found that homeowners’ number one reason for installing new eco-features is to reduce their household bills and save money (49%); with added benefits including enhancing energy efficiency (38%), improving functionality (18%) and modernising the property (15%). With this in mind, the research has revealed that over half (58%) of households agree that making eco-friendly home upgrades enable short-term saving on bills, while 64% agree that they contribute to boosting the value of a property.

And it seems to be paying off already, with 95% of greenovators saying they have saved money by making eco-upgrades to their property. Households have estimated that these changes have already brought their bills down by over £300 per year on average. But it’s not just short-term gains creating the benefits. Home additions like switching to LED lighting (21%), upgrading the boiler (18%) and solar panels (17%) will help households to continue to save money in the future. While the positive impact of these eco-actions is clear, it is those who have had a smart meter installed who are feeling the most benefits (20%).

This simple upgrade has been revealed as many households’ first step on a green home journey, with 37% saying they enjoy being able to track their energy usage in near-real time with their smart meter. What’s more, 34% say they better understand their energy usage since making the move. Smart meters are installed at no extra cost by your energy supplier and owners who say it has helped them save money estimate it has lowered their energy costs by, on average, £176 per year. They also allow households to make the most of energy reward schemes, which encourage and reward customers for using energy at different times of the day.

The research also found that property content on TV, social media and from home influencers is encouraging the greenovation trend. 40% say that they have been inspired to make home improvements such as having a heat pump installed (13%) and having draught-proofing fitted (11%) after seeing it on their screens. Data from the UK’s number one property website, Rightmove, further highlights the financial return that can be yielded from making sustainable improvements to a property. Rightmove’s Energy Bills Tracker** reveals that if an average three bed terraced house increased its EPC rating from E to B, it could save a household over £2,200 per year on their bills.

And the long-term gains don’t end there - Rightmove's data also showed that a significant 77% of homeowners are willing to pay more for an energy-efficient home. In line with this growing trend, Smart Energy GB found that over three quarters (80%) of homeowners plan to make sustainable improvements to make their homes more energy and cost-efficient in the next three years, from upgrading their boiler to installing solar panels. And looking ahead, a significant 69% of households say that it is important to them that their next property has eco-friendly upgrades.

In a new piece of content released today, Smart Energy GB uncovered some of Britain’s most unique eco-homes to showcase the adjustments that have been made. In the film, TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas tours interesting eco-features of two homes and finds out how a smart meter has helped the household on their journey to becoming more efficient and reducing bills.

Scarlette Douglas said: I really enjoyed having the opportunity to partner with Smart Energy GB and uncover how Brits are greenifying their homes - from solar powered lighting to rainwater recycling, it’s cool to see the new and quirky eco-elements people are adding to their homes. The financial benefits people see with the help of a smart meter are clear, too. From small steps to the more aspirational, I certainly feel inspired by the homes I’ve visited and the people I’ve met.

Steve Pimblett, Chief Data Officer at Rightmove, said: Over the past few years we’ve seen more people searching for energy efficient features when they’re looking to move home. Our data shows that making green changes can lead to significant energy bill savings, with those living in the least energy efficient homes typically paying almost ten times more each year on energy bills, compared with those living in the highest rated homes.

Victoria Bacon, Director at Smart Energy GB, comments: Making eco-upgrades to your home can be easy, accessible and impactful. One small change - like requesting a smart meter from your energy supplier - can help to kickstart your green home journey. But changes like this don’t just help reduce energy waste, they also help bring down energy bills, all while future-proofing your property.

For more information on smart meters or energy reward schemes, search ‘Get a smart meter’.