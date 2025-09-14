A Lift for Rail Travellers who need it.

Five Groups at Newsham Station

Newsham railway station, just North of Blyth, is like toytown! Bright colours, and fantastic new road bridge, a shiny no puddle car park and good signage. Northern Rail and Northumberland County Council have pulled out all the stops and transformed some derelict land into a 21st century marvel of Accessibility for travellers, able and disabled.

Vision Northumberland were represented by Richard and Jennifer d’Alton at an Accessibility event for the Northumberland Line stations at Newsham on Friday 12th September and were very impressed.

Mark Ellis, Strategic Programme Manager from Northumberland County Council and Paul Henry, Programme Manager from Northern (the train operator) were there to show off the facilities, the bridge linking two platforms and lifts, plus customer information systems. The cleverly designed ticket machine which, if you are a wheelchair user, slides down to an accessible height if you press the wheelchair icon is also at the other stations.

Other groups involved were the Choppington Disability Group (CDG) represented by Elaine Brown and Graham Huntley, Senior Administrator, also, Adapt (North East) Hexham represented by Frank and others.

For the sight impaired there were many good features such as wide yellow pathways with a ribbed surface which can be felt underfoot and can assist on the platform to allow a safe distance from the edge. The steps up to the platforms are well marked for the severely sight impaired, and the banister rails have ribs on them to let a user know if they are nearing the top or bottom of a flight. Smooth ramps for wheelchairs and indeed, pushchairs, really emphasise just how well thought out each station on the Northumberland Line has been.

The stations at Ashington, Seaton Delaval, Manors and now Newsham, are open, and Blyth Bebside station will open in October, with Bedlington and Northumberland Park opening in early 2026.However there were so many people getting onto the trains, that already this Northumberland Line is rated an incredible success and its’ accessibility rating is second to none. They only opened in December last year and already over half a million people have travelled with them.

Jennifer d’Alton