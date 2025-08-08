Mrs Brown’s Boys is back but who is in the cast? 📺

Mrs Brown’s Boys is back with a brand new series.

The long-running comedy has returned with new episodes.

But who is in the cast for the latest season?

A new season of Mrs Brown’s Boys will continue tonight. Agnes and the gang have returned for more misadventures.

Viewers are being transported back to Finglas for the first proper season in a couple of years. The show has stayed on the small screen with festive specials each Christmas.

But who is in the cast this time around? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Mrs Brown’s Boys on TV?

Mrs Brown's Boys season 5 starts on August 1 | BBC

The long-running comedy show returned last week and will be airing new episodes every Friday night. It will be back on today (August 8) and it is scheduled to start at 9.30pm and run until 10pm.

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times, reads: “There's trouble brewing in Finglas as Grandad drops a bombshell - he's planning to leave. Agnes is having none of it and immediately goes into detective mode to find out what's really going on.

“Meanwhile, Foley's Bar prepares for its big annual talent show - and Winnie is determined to take part. Between Grandad's secrets and some highly questionable 'talents', it's another week of unpredictable mayhem for Agnes and her long-suffering clan.”

Brendan O’Carroll told fans: “The mini-series focuses on the continuing life in the Brown family and surrounding households in Finglas. Believe it or not most of the story lines are based on true events that either happened to my family or have been told to me by people about their families.

“Everybody has a story, and it's quite common for someone in a family to say in the middle of a family disaster, "This is like an episode of Mrs. Brown’s Boys".”

Who is in the cast of Mrs Brown’s Boys season 5?

The cast for the latest episodes, via Rotten Tomatoes , is as follows. It includes:

Brendan O’Carroll - Agnes Brown

Jennifer Gibney - Cathy Brown

Eilish O’Carroll - Winnie McGoogan

Amanda Woods - Betty Brown

Fiona O’Carroll - Maria Brown

Dermot O’Neill - Grandad

Conor Moloney - Father Damien

Martin Delany - Trevor Brown

Paddy Houlihan - Dermot Brown

Danny O’Carroll - Buster Brady

Susie Blake - Hillary Nicholson

Pat Shields - Mark Brown

Damien McKiernan - Rory Brown

Jamie O’Carroll - Bono Brown

Gary Hollywood - Dino Doyle

Blake O’Carroll - Blister

Fiona Gibney - Sharon McGoogan

June Rodgers - Blind Date

Eli Delany - Jasper

Helen Spain - Sheila Flynn

The BBC has also promised “unexpected guests” in the new episodes. Speaking about the actors, Brendan said: “I could not play any of the characters better than the actors who play them now. In particular, the likes of Cathy or Mark, without them the gags don't work.

“I honestly don't know the secret to the enduring success of Mrs. Brown's Boys, I write and perform what I think is funny and just hope that somebody somewhere watching gets a laugh out of it. That's it, and, although I sometimes try to include a "family" message along the way, essentially it’s just a bunch of actors trying to make you laugh.”

