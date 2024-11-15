Santa in the North East: 37 magical places to take your young ones to see the St. Nick before Christmas 2024
- Santa Claus is preparing for one last round of visits in the North East of England before his busy day job.
- From Darlington to Durham, it could be one of the last chances for your little ones to get their Christmas lists to the man of the hour.
- Here’s 37 locations across the North East where you can catch Santa Claus, along with the dates he’s made available in his calendar.
You better watch out, and though they say you better not cry - let’s be honest, Christmas is a pretty stressful time.
Spare a thought for Santa Claus though! For many of us, especially those with children, this marks one of the busiest times of the year, but for the man of the hour, he’s got to traverse across the world in the space of an evening.
So it’s with his good grace that across parts of the United Kingdom, he’s taking some time away from his headquarters/grotto (delete as appropriate, reader) in the North Pole and trading it for his grottos darted around the Newcastle and Tyne area and surrounding areas.
We’ve compiled a list of locations that jolly old St. Nick is set to appear across the North East of England before he sets off on his travels across the rest of the world on Christmas Day, in the event your little ones have some last minute ideas of what they want for Christmas (wink wink.)
All information provided is correct as of writing - opening times and ticket prices available through the respective links provided.
Where can I catch Santa Claus in the North East before Christmas Day 2024?
Darlington
- Breakfast with Santa at The White Heifer That Travelled - from December 2024.
- Santa's Grotto at Darlington Library - December 11 2024.
- Santa at Hopetown Darlington - December 6 - December 23 2024.
Durham
- Santa's Enchanted Garden Grotto at Lanchester Garden Centre - November 23 - December 23 2024.
- Santa at Hall Hill Farm - November 30 - December 23 2024.
- Santa’s Grotto at Dalton Park - November 16 - December 23 2024.
- Santa Express at Weardale Railway - November 16 - December 24 2024.
Gateshead
- Metrocentre's Santa’s Elf Academy - November 16 - December 24 2024.
- Breakfast with Santa at Waggon Team - December 14 and December 21 2024.
Hartlepool
- Breakfast With Santa 2024 at The White House - December 7 and December 8 2024.
- Santa's Grotto Experience at The National Museum of the Royal Navy - December 14 - 23 2024.
Middlesbrough
- Santa’s Grotto at Cherry Hill Garden Centre - November 16 - December 20 2024.
- Breakfast with Santa at Southern Cross - December 14 and December 21 2024.
- Meet Santa & Mrs Claus at Whinstone View Barn - November 30 and December 1 2024.
Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- The Santa Experience at Life Science Museum - November 23 - December 23 2024
- Santa’s Grotto at Newcastle Winter Wonderland - November 29 - December 23 2024.
- Afternoon Tea with Santa at Fenwick Newcastle - November 9 - December 23 2024.
- Santa Stories at Old Eldon Square - November 16 - December 24 2024.
Northumberland
- Festive Santa's Grotto at Dobbies Gosforth - November 28 - December 24 2024.
- Santa’s Grotto and Maften Hall - November 29 - December 23 2024.
- Father Christmas Experience at Bamburgh Castle - November 16 - December 23 2024.
- Storytimes with Santa at Gosforth Civic Hall - December 7 - December 23 2024.
North Tyneside
- Santa’s Grotto at Tynemouth Park - November 30 - December 22 2024.
- Santa at St Mary’s Lighthouse - December 7 - December 24 2024.
- Breakfast with Santa at Fox Hunters - December 14 and December 21 2024.
Redcar and Cleveland
- Christmas Crafts & Santa Visit in Redcar - December 21 and December 22 2024.
- Christmas Fair & Santa’s Grotto at Ann Charlton Lodge - December 7 2024.
- Santa’s Grotto at Saltburn Cliff Tramway - December 7 - December 24 2024.
South Tyneside
- Santa at Green Fingers Garden Centre - December 23 2024.
- Santa at Jingle Bell Square - December 7 - December 23 2024.
- Meet Santa at Scots House - November 24 2024.
- Stockton
- Breakfast with Santa at The Myton House Farm - from December 2024.
- Santa on Wheels - December 12 - December 15 2024.
- Breakfast with Santa at Dobbies Stockton - November 30 - December 24 2024.
Sunderland
- Santa’s Grotto at Sunderland’s Winter Wonderland - December 19 - December 23 2024.
- Santa at Hylton Castle - December 4 - December 15 2024.
- Breakfast with Santa at Rosedene - December 14 and December 21 2024.
Will you be seeing Santa Claus during his rounds of the North East before Christmas Day 2024, or do you know of an area in the region he’s not mentioned to our journalistic elves before the big day? Let our writer know by dropping them an email.
