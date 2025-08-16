Strictly Come Dancing will return in September - but what could the exact date be? 🕺💃

Strictly Come Dancing will be two-stepping back onto the screen soon.

The BBC has been announcing the cast for series 23.

But when could the show make its return?

Britain might be caught in the middle of yet another heatwave, but autumn is just around the corner. The leaves will be changing colour and the nights will start drawing in before you know it.

But beyond the change in weather, one thing that heralds the arrival of the autumnal season is the start of Strictly Come Dancing. The iconic competition will soon be two-stepping back onto our TV screens.

The BBC has started to announce the contestants taking part in the latest season. It includes a controversial choice as well as favourites from Doctor Who, Gladiators, Neighbours and more.

When could Strictly Come Dancing start?

Strictly hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman | BBC

The cast for the 23rd series of the legendary dancing show has been slowly announced over the last few days. Starting on Monday (August 11), the Beeb has been revealing the celebrities who will be taking to the ballroom floor this autumn.

It has not yet announced a firm date for when Strictly Come Dancing will start beyond simply September. However, with more than two decades of previous seasons under its belt, we have plenty of clues as to when that could be.

Aside from the very first season of the show, it has called autumn home since series two in 2004. The first set of episodes actually arrived earlier that year in May 2004, before it returned in October.

Since the start of season six back in 2008, Strictly has kicked-off in September on all but three occasions. One of those came in 2020, during the Covid disrupted season.

From 2021 to present, each season has started in late September. The 2024 edition began on Saturday, September 21, with the previous year starting on September 23.

Previous trends show that the live kick-off show usually takes place on the penultimate Saturday in September. Turning to our calendar, if it followed this trend, Strictly Come Dancing could start on Saturday, September 20, 2025.

Expect a firm announcement in due course.

Who are the presenters and judges?

The iconic hosting duo of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are back to oversee ballroom proceedings once again for series 23. Tess has been a host since season one, while Claudia became a regular host with series eight.

The judges this year will be Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge Shirley Ballas.

