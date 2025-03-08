Don’t get caught out by the ITV schedule 👀

Britain’s Got Talent is back for its third week in 2025.

The series started earlier than expected this year.

But what time will it be on TV tonight?

Britain’s Got Talent is back with another batch of auditions this weekend. The hit ITV show has started earlier than usual this year and you might not be sure on the schedule yet.

Viewers will also have to get familiar with a fresh face as judge Bruno Tonioli was absent for a few of the auditions. See who his temporary replacement is - and what they are famous for.

ITV has confirmed the start time for this week’s episode of Britain’s Got Talent. Here’s all you need to know:

What time does BGT start on ITV today?

Simon Cowell was visibly shocked during Auzzy Blood's Britain's Got Talent performance. | ITV

The long-running reality competition will be back for its third episode tonight (March 8). It is scheduled to start on ITV1 at 7pm and will run for approximately 80 minutes, including adverts.

BGT is scheduled to finish at around 8.20pm and will be followed by The 1% Club. The preview, via Radio Times, adds: “A new set of acts aim to book their places in the semi-finals, with judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli and KSI deciding which ones will go through, under the watchful eye of Ant and Dec.”

How to watch BGT in 2025?

The latest episode (and the series as a whole) will air on ITV1 tonight. The channel will be the home of the full series - from the auditions through to the live semi-finals and final later in the year.

It will also be available to watch on demand via the catch-up service ITVX. Which can be downloaded on Smart TVs as well as on phones, tablets and other devices.