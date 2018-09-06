What’s on in North Northumberland - September 6 - September 13

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

THEATRE

Today (Thursday)

The Lady Boys of Bangkok: Wonder Woman Tour. The Maltings, Berwick. Taking one of Britain’s most popular cabaret shows to a new level, with spectacular costumes, choreography and comedy. Tickets: £24, concs £22, at www.maltingsberwick.co.uk or 01289 330999.

Wednesday

Royal Shakespeare Company: The Merry Wives of Windsor Live Broadcast. The Maltings, Berwick, 7pm. Down on his luck in the suburbs, John Falstaff plans to hustle his way to a comfortable retirement by seducing the wives of two wealthy men. Tickets: £16.75, concs £15.75, child £8.75. Schools: student £5, teacher free (min. 10 students).

Wednesday

A Necessary Woman. Newbiggin Maritime Centre, Newbiggin by the Sea, 7pm. A play written and performed by Deborah Clair and Philippa Urquart about suffragette Emily Wilding Davison. Tickets: £6.

Wednesday

Heartspur. The Dovecote Centre, Amble, 7.30pm. Northumberland Theatre Company presents a medieval/60s mash-up, telling the thrilling story of Northumbrian hero Harry Hotspur in Shakespeare’s Henry IV Part 1. For further information see www.northumberlandtheatre.co.uk

FILM

Tomorrow

Christopher Robin. The Maltings, Berwick, 7pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5, baby free. Certificate (PG).

Tuesday

Berwick Film Society presents: A Fantastic Woman. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, BFS passholders free. Certificate (15).

Wednesday

Dementia Friendly Screening: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. The Maltings, Berwick, 2pm. Tickets: £4.50. Certificate (PG).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Today

Rothbury Accordion and Fiddle Club presents Tony Kearney. The Queen’s Head, Rothbury, 7.30pm. Musicians and visitors welcome.

Saturday and Sunday

Bellingham All Acoustic Music Festival. Brownrigg Lodges, Bellingham, noon to 11pm (10.30pm Sunday). A superb weekend of live music set in the North Tyne Valley. Adult weekend ticket £60 (day £30), child £30 (day £15).

Monday

Northumbrian Folk Music Session. Fisher Arms, Horncliffe, 8pm. Sing, say, play or just listen. All welcome to come along.

Tuesday

Border Country Music Club presents Bill Alexander. Jubilee Club, Berwick, 8pm. Pay at the door.

Wednesday

Alnwick Accordion Club. Northumberland Hall, Alnwick, 7.30pm.

Thursday (September 13)

Alnwick Music Society presents The Gildas Quartet. St Paul’s Church, Alnwick, 7.30pm. Music of Johann Sebastian Bach, Johannes Brahms and Benjamin Britten. For tickets and further details visit www.alnwickmusicsociety.co.uk

Thursday (September 13)

Andy and Margaret Watchorn Summer Concerts. The Pavilion, Bamburgh, 7.30pm. Featuring Northumbrian smallpipes, fiddle, guitar, voice, nyckelharpa, Swedish pipes and more. Tickets: £8 on the door, children under 12 go free.

Thursday (September 13)

Music at Mellerstain: Elspeth McVeigh with Baroque Fiddle and Transverse Flute. Mellerstain House, 7.30pm. The Bonny Grey Eye’d Morn, early and Baroque music of the Scottish Borders. Tickets: £13.50-£17.50, on 01835 864153.

WALKS

Every Friday

Elderberries Walking Group. The Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon. Meet at the main courtyard entrance.

Saturday

Strolls With Poles. A venture to Hadrian’s Wall for a five-mile walk, visiting Sycamore Gap. Book at www.strollswithpoles.com or call 07443 495622.

Ongoing

Walks Around The Parks. Berwick Railway Station. Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park. Contact 07876 398026.

EVENTS

Today

Berwick Arts Choir rehearsal. St Paul’s United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm to 9.30pm. New singers welcome.

Today until Sunday

Belford Heritage Open Days. A series of visits, exhibitions and talks are taking place in the village.

Until Saturday

Alnwick and District Arts Association. Alnwick Arts and Craft Centre, 8 Bondgate. See the work of local artists.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free cards, newspapers, internet and crafts.

Every Thursday

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm. Details on 01665 714963.

Tomorrow

Beer and Food Pairing: Rigg & Furrow/Adventures in Aude. Rigg & Furrow Brewery Tap, Acklington Park Farm, Morpeth, 7pm to 11pm. A special night of beer and food pairing. Seven delicious small plates created by Adventures in Aude will be matched with seven hand-picked Rigg & Furrow beers, all served in the venue’s beautiful tap room. Tickets: £40.

Saturday

Bamburgh Village Show. From 2pm. Dog show, competition entries and auction of produce. See www.bamburgh.org.uk

Saturday

Charity Auction. Cheviot Centre, Wooler, 6.30pm. An auction of more than 70 paintings in oils and watercolours by the late local artist Margery Stephenson.

Saturday and Sunday

The Great British Food Festival. Floors Castle, Kelso. Along with food and drink producers, there will be headline chef demonstrations, foodie talks, live music on the lawns and a ‘Cake Off’. Bring your baked cakes and enter.

Every Saturday

Old Time and Sequence Dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. £3.

Every Sunday

Car Boot Sale. Castlegate Car Park, Berwick, 8.30am to 12.30pm. Run by the Greenses Residents’ Committee for charity. Cars £5, vans £10. Stalls, tombola, raffle, tea in Hindmarsh Hall.

Every Monday

Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm. Details on 01665 575289.

Tuesday

The Maltings Youth Dance. The Maltings, Berwick, 4pm (ages nine to 13), 5pm (14-18). Develop choreographic skills and technique. Cost: £4.

Tuesday

Elderberries Community programme. The Alnwick Garden, 2pm to 3.30pm. Clinic Café: Discussions around practical information regarding a range of health and social issues. £2 donation to cover refreshments. No garden ticket required.

Every Tuesday

Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, Alnwick, 6.45pm. Details on 01665 604830.

Wednesday

Dr Ian Kille: Northumberland’s Geology and How it Shaped History. Cheviot Centre, Wooler, 7.30pm. Glendale Local History Society commences its new season‘s programme with an illustrated talk from well-known geologist, Dr Ian Kille. Membership for a season of eight talks remains at £8, but visitors are welcome (£3 fee).

Every Wednesday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. £15.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, Alnwick, 2pm. £3.

Every Wednesday

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm. Details on 01665 603197.

Every Wednesday

Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, Shilbottle, 7pm.

Thursday (September 13)

Northumberland Astronomical Society meeting. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, 7.30pm.

Until Thursday (September 13)

The Cuthbert Way. St Mary’s Church, Wooler. An exhibition centred around The Cuthbert Cloak.

Until October 15

Stones and Structures. The Old School Gallery, Alnmouth, daily 10am to 5pm. Artist Judy Appleby explores the natural and imposed structures on the Northumberland coast.

Until October 28

Borders, Boundaries and Beyond. Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick. Bailiffgate welcomes textile artists Gillian Arkley, Chris Dixon and Rose Stanley for another stunning demonstration of their skills. Normal admission prices apply; adult £4, concs £3, child £1.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick. 10.30am to 4.30pm on operating days. See www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. 10am to 5.30pm (state rooms 4.30pm). Adult £16, concs £13, child £8.50, under fives free. Discounts at www.alnwickcastle.com

Alnwick Garden. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £13.20, concs £11.55, child £4.95, under fives free. Discounts at www.alnwickgarden.com

Alnwick Lions Charity bookshop. 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday, next to White Swan Hotel, Bondgate Within.

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £4, concs £3, child £1, under fives free.

Bamburgh Castle. Daily, 10am to 5pm, state rooms from 11am. Adult £10.95, child £5, under fives free.

Barter Books, Alnwick Station. Daily, 9am to 7pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. 10am to 4pm. Free.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens. 10am to 6pm. Adult £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.

Berwick Barracks. 10am to 6pm. Adult £4.90, concs £4.40, child £2.90.

Chillingham Castle. Noon to 5pm. Adult £9.50, concs £8.50, child £5.50, under fives free.

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park. From 10am, closed weekend afternoons. Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.

Cragside. 10am to 5pm, house from 11am. Adult £18, child £9.

Dunstanburgh Castle. 10am to 5pm. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.

Edlingham Castle. Open daylight. Free.

Etal Castle. Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 6pm. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. 10am to 5pm. Adults £4, concs £3.50, under fives free.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Hourly, 11am to 3pm. Adult £7, concs £6.50, child £4.50, under fives £3, dogs free.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. 10am to 5pm.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Alnwick. Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free.

Howick Hall Gardens. 10.30am to 6pm. Adult £7.70, concs £6.60, child free.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford. 11am to 5pm. Adult £3.50, concs £3, under fives free.

Lindisfarne Castle. Times vary. Gertrude Jekyll Garden and lime kilns open daily. Adult £7.30, child £3.60.

Lindisfarne Centre. Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2, under fives free.

Lindisfarne Priory. 10am to 6pm. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

Longframlington Gardens. Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4.30pm, by request at other times. Adult £6, child free.

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Friday, 10am to 5pm. Adult £4, child £1. Proceeds to charity.

Preston Tower, Chathill. 10am to dusk. Adult £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh. 10am to 5pm. Free.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage. 10am to 6pm. Hermitage Sunday and Monday, 11am to 4pm. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

Woodhorn Museum and Northumberland Archives. Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Archives, Wednesday to Saturday. Adult £7, concs £6, child free.