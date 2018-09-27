What’s on in North Northumberland - September 27 - October 4

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

THEATRE

Today

NT Live: King Lear (Live Broadcast). The Maltings, Berwick, 7pm. King Lear sees two ageing fathers reject the children who truly love them. Tickets: £16.75, concs £15.75, child £8.75. Schools: student £5, teacher free (min. 10 students). See www.maltingsberwick.co.uk or call 01289 330999.

Today

Confessions of a Red Headed Coffee Shop Girl. Wingates Village Institute, 7.30pm. Multi-award-winning show for anyone who has had a job they didn’t like. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5, family £20 on 01669 620512.

Today and tomorrow.

Bridging the Gap presents: SBC Theatre: Where We Began. The Maltings, Berwick, 7pm. A wild and vivid vision of the future combining storytelling, movement and live music. Five performers from across the globe challenge existing notions of ‘home’. Tickets: £5.

Saturday

Manford’s Comedy Club. The Maltings, Berwick, 8pm. A live comedy show featuring three comedians who are well-known names on the comedy circuit and television, chosen by Jason Manford. Tickets: £12.50.

Sunday

The War of the Worlds. Whittingham Memorial Institute, Alnwick, 7.30pm. Northern Stage’s production relocates H.G. Wells’ novel to the North East in a contemporary re-telling of this sci-fi classic. Tickets: £8, concs £7, on 01665 574384 or at www.highlightsnorth.co.uk

Until October 18

Heartspur. Various venues. Northumberland Theatre Company presents a medieval/60s mash-up, telling of Northumbrian hero Harry Hotspur in Shakespeare’s Henry IV Part 1. See www.northumberlandtheatre.co.uk

FILM

Tomorrow

The Greatest Showman. The Dovecote Centre, Amble, 7.30pm. Tickets: £5, child £3. Certificate (PG).

Tomorrow and Tuesday

The Children Act. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (12A).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Today

Glendale Accordion & Fiddle Club. Glendale Hall, Wooler, 7.30pm to 11pm. Guest artist Lomond Ceilidh four-piece band. Members £5, visitors £6.50 (including supper).

Today

Rothbury Roots: Chris Cleverley. The Queen’s Head Hotel, Rothbury, 8pm. The essence of the folk revival lives on in Chris’s memorable songwriting and arrangements. Tickets £10.

Tomorrow

Supper, Music, Singing and Dancing. Seahouses Golf Club, 7.30pm. In aid of Old Seahouses Heritage Fund. Pie ‘n’ pea supper. Entertainment from Jimmy Shandy, Big Sky, Faye and The GreyCatz ceilidh band. Tickets: £7.50 from Cubbys newsagent in Seahouses.

Saturday and Sunday

Trouvère Minstrels. Alnwick Castle. Be transported back to medieval times with the Trouvère Minstrels’ traditional musical performances.

Monday

Folk Session. Blue Bell Hotel, Belford, 8pm.

Monday

Music Session. The John Bull Inn, Alnwick, 8.30pm.

Wednesday

The Stars of Irish Country. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Four of Ireland’s country music stars, featuring Louise Morrisey, Stephen Smyth, Anthony McBrien and Curtis Magee. Tickets: £22.50.

Thursday, October 4

Rothbury Accordion and Fiddle Club: Johnny Duncan Duo. The Queen’s Head Hotel, Rothbury, 7.30pm. Members £4, non-members £5.

WALKS

Every Friday

Elderberries Walking Group. The Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon. Meet at the main courtyard entrance.

Saturday

Guided Nordic Walks with Strolls with Poles. Copper Snout (eight miles). See www.strollswithpoles.com

Ongoing

Walks Around The Parks. Berwick Railway Station. Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park. Contact 07876 398026.

EVENTS

Today

U3A Painting & Drawing. Cheviot Centre, Wooler, 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

Today

Northumberland Astronomical Society meeting. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, 7.30pm. Non-members £3, child £1, or join up and the meetings are free. Further information at www.nastro.org.uk

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free cards, newspapers, internet and crafts.

Every Thursday

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm. Further details on 01665 714963.

Every Thursday

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm. All voices welcome. Visit www.berwickartschoir.co.uk for further information.

Tomorrow

Coffee Morning. Marks & Spencer, Berwick. The event will raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Tomorrow

Charity Quiz Night. Tweedmouth Bowling Club, 7.30pm for 8pm start. In aid of Brainbox North East brain injury charity for children and young adults. Cash prize. Entry: £2 per person, maximum four to a team. Call 07746 931097 to reserve a place.

Saturday

YMCA Northumberland Charity Fund-raising Dinner. North View, Ashington, 6.30pm to 11pm. YMCA Northumberland will be transformed for an evening of live entertainment, races with a twist, fine dining and a raffle. Donation ticket: £20.

Every Saturday

Old Time and Sequence Dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Entry £3.

Sunday

Acklington Art Group Art Exhibition. Acklington Village Hall, 11am to 4pm. Artworks and crafts produced by the group. Free entry.

Every Sunday

Car Boot Sale. Castlegate Car Park, Berwick, 8.30am to 12.30pm. Run by the Greenses Residents’ Committee for charity. Cars £5, vans £10. Stalls, tombola, raffle and tea in Hindmarsh Hall.

Every Monday

Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm. Further details on 01665 575289.

Tuesday

The Maltings Youth Dance. The Maltings, Berwick, 4pm (ages nine to 13), 5pm (ages 14 to 18). Develop choreographic skills and technique. Cost £4.

Tuesday

Alnwick Branch Northumberland and Durham Family History Society: Drama in the Family. Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick, 7.30pm. The story of remarkable siblings. Speaker: Bill Saunders. Free entry, but donation requested.

Tuesday

Quiz. The Brown Bear, Berwick, 8pm. Cost: £1.

Every Tuesday

Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, Alnwick, 6.45pm. Further details on 01665 604830.

Every Wednesday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. £15.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, Alnwick, 2pm. £3.

Every Wednesday

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm. Further details on 01665 603197.

Every Wednesday

Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, Shilbottle, 7pm.

Thursday, October 4

In Focus. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, 10am to 4pm. In Focus experts will be on hand with a range of optical equipment, such as telescopes and binoculars, allowing you to try before you buy. Free event, drop in any time during the day.

Until October 15

Stones and Structures. The Old School Gallery, Alnmouth, daily 10am to 5pm. Artist Judy Appleby explores the natural and imposed structures on the Northumberland coast.

Until October 28

Borders, Boundaries and Beyond. Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick. Bailiffgate welcomes textile artists Gillian Arkley, Chris Dixon and Rose Stanley for another stunning demonstration of their skills. Normal admission prices apply: Adult £4, concs £3, child £1.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick. 10.30am to 4.30pm on operating days. See www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. 10am to 5.30pm (state rooms 4.30pm). Adult £16, concs £13, child £8.50, under fives free. Discounts at www.alnwickcastle.com

Alnwick Garden. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £13.20, concs £11.55, child £4.95, under fives free. Discounts at www.alnwickgarden.com

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £4, concs £3, child £1, under fives free.

Bamburgh Castle. Daily, 10am to 5pm, state rooms from 11am. Adult £10.95, child £5, under fives free.

Barter Books. Alnwick Station. Daily, 9am to 7pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. 10am to 4pm. Free.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens. 10am to 6pm (10am to 5pm from October 1). Adult £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.

Berwick Barracks. 10am to 6pm (10am to 4pm from October 1). Adult £4.90, concs £4.40, child £2.90.

Chillingham Castle. Noon to 5pm. Adult £9.50, concs £8.50, child £5.50, under fives free.

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park. From 10am, closed weekend afternoons. Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.

Cragside. 10am to 5pm, house from 11am. Adult £18, child £9.

Dunstanburgh Castle. 10am to 5pm. (10am to 4pm from October 1) Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.

Etal Castle. Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 6pm (10am to 4pm from October 3). Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. 10am to 5pm (11am to 4pm from October 1). Adults £4, concs £3.50, under fives free.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Hourly, 11am to 3pm. Adult £7, concs £6.50, child £4.50, under fives £3, dogs free.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Alnwick. Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free.

Howick Hall Gardens. 10.30am to 6pm (10.30am to 5pm from October 1). Adult £7.70, concs £6.60, child free.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford. 11am to 5pm. (11am to 4pm from October 1) Adult £3.50, concs £3, under fives free.

Lindisfarne Castle. Times vary. Gertrude Jekyll Garden and lime kilns open daily. Adult £7.30, child £3.60.

Lindisfarne Centre. Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2, under fives free.

Lindisfarne Priory. 10am to 6pm. (10am to 5pm from October 1) Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

Longframlington Gardens. Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4.30pm, by request at other times. Adult £6, child free.

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Friday, 10am to 5pm. (Closed October to Easter). Adult £4, child £1. Proceeds to charity.

Preston Tower, Chathill. 10am to dusk. Adult £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh. 10am to 5pm. (10am to 4pm from October 1). Free.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage. 10am to 6pm (10am to 5pm from October 1). Hermitage Sunday and Monday, 11am to 4pm. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

Woodhorn Museum and Northumberland Archives. Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Archives, Wednesday to Saturday. Adult £7, concs £6, child free.