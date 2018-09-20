What’s on in North Northumberland - September 20 - September 27

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

THEATRE

Thursday, September 27

Bridging the Gap presents: SBC Theatre: Where We Began. The Maltings, Berwick, 7pm. The UK’s first Theatre Company of Sanctuary, Stand and Be Counted present a wild and vivid vision of the future, combining storytelling, movement and live music. Five performers from across the globe challenge existing notions of ‘home’ in this multilingual celebration of personal identity. Tickets: £5.

Thursday, September 27

Confessions of a Red Headed Coffee Shop Girl. Wingates Village Institute, 7.30pm. ‘Confessions of a Red Headed Coffeeshop Girl’ is the internationally successful, multi award-winning show for anyone who has ever had a job they didn’t like! Tickets: family £20, adult £8.50, concs £7, child £5 available from 01669 620512.

Until October 18

Heartspur. Various venues. Northumberland Theatre Company presents a medieval/60s mash-up, telling the thrilling story of Northumbrian hero Harry Hotspur in Shakespeare’s Henry IV Part 1. For tickets and further information see www.northumberlandtheatre.co.uk

FILM

Today

Berwick Film & Media Arts Festival: Forest Experimenta. The Maltings, Berwick, 11.30am. Tickets: £8.50 or pay what you can. Certificate (12A). Tickets at www.maltingsberwick.co.uk or on 01289 330999.

Tomorrow

BFMAF: Terror Nullius. The Maltings, Berwick, 5.30pm. Tickets: £8.50 or pay what you can. Certificate (15).

Saturday

BFMAF: Blood Amber. The Maltings, Berwick, 4.30pm. Tickets: £8.50 or pay what you can. Certificate (TBC).

Sunday

BFMAF closing film: Nervous Translation. The Maltings, Berwick, 8pm. £8.50 or pay what you can. Certificate (12A).

Tuesday

The Maltings Youth Dance. The Maltings, Berwick, 4pm (ages nine to 13), 5pm (14 to 18). Develop choreographic skills and technique. Cost £4.

Wednesday

In A New Light: French New Wave followed by a screening of The 400 Blows. The Maltings, Berwick, 1.30pm. Tickets: £12. Certificate (PG).

Wednesday

McQueen. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5, baby free. Certificate (15).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Today

Brinkburn Priory Organ 150th Anniversary Concert. Brinkburn Priory, noon to 4pm. Solos, together with strings and choral accompaniment, throughout the afternoon. Free entry but normal admission charges apply.

Tomorrow

Katie Doherty and The Navigators. Middleton & Todridge Village Hall, Morpeth, 7.30pm. An evening of melodically rich, powerful and life affirming songs presented by three award-winning folk musicians. Tickets: £8, child £4. Bookings: 01670 772 600 or www.highlightsnorth.co.uk

Saturday

The Golden Square Singers Cream Tea Concert. St Cuthbert’s, Norham, 4.30pm. The Golden Square Singers are a community choir joined by an enthusiasm for singing, they perform a wide variety of music from 20th century pop to medieval madrigals, with a sprinkling of folk, gospel and classical in between. Tickets: £5, includes a cream tea.

Saturday

Warkfest. Warkworth, 1pm to 11pm, bands start at 2pm. Food stands available. Bars and gin Stall. Eight local bands playing and others. Tickets £10 per person from Warkworth Village Shop.

Monday

Northumbrian Folk Music Session. The Ship Inn, Low Newton, 8pm. Sing, say, play or just listen.

Tuesday

Bob Drury’s Viva Neil Diamond. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Prepare to be blown away by his vocal likeness which has been delighting audiences around the world. This year’s show includes all the favourites such as Cracklin’ Rosie, America, Love on the Rocks and more. Tickets: £16.

Tuesday

Andy and Margaret Watchorn Summer Concerts. The Memorial Hall, Craster, 7.30pm. Featuring Northumbrian smallpipes, fiddle, guitar, voice, nyckelharpa, Swedish pipes and more. Entry £8, pay on the door. Accompanied children under 12 free.

Thursday, September 27

Glendale Accordion & Fiddle Club. Glendale Hall, Wooler, 7.30pm to 11pm. Guest artist: Lomond Ceilidh 4 Piece Band. Members £5, visitors £6.50 (including supper).

Thursday, September 27

Rothbury Roots: Chris Cleverley. The Queens Head Hotel, Rothbury, 8pm. The essence of the folk revival lives on in Chris’s memorable song writing and energetic traditional arrangements. Tickets £10, from The Queens Head.

WALKS

Every Friday

Elderberries Walking Group. The Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon. Meet at the main courtyard entrance.

Sunday

Guided Nordic Walks with Strolls with Poles. Wall (near Chollerford), 5 miles. Further information available at www.strollswithpoles.com or telephone 07443495622.

Ongoing

Walks Around The Parks. Berwick Railway Station. Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park. Contact 07876 398026.

EVENTS

Today

Warkworth & District Flower Club Demonstration. Warkworth Memorial Hall, 7.30pm. The demonstration, by Wendy Smith, is entitled ‘A bit of this, A bit of that.’

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free cards, newspapers, internet and crafts.

Every Thursday

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm. Further details on 01665 714963.

Tomorrow

Gardeners’ Question Time. Howick Village Hall, 7pm. ‘Esteemed’ panel includes: Charlie Erskine, retired Curator from Kew Gardens, Natasha McEwen, Designer of the new ‘Sensational Sensory Garden’ at Howick Tom Pattinson and Gardening Correspondent for the Northumberland Gazette. Tickets £7 - call 01665 577191 between 11am and 4.30pm.

Saturday

Autumn Fair. St John’s Church, Bedlington Station, 10am to noon. Craft stalls, books, bric-a-brac, tombola, raffle and refreshments.

Saturday

Great Big Pop Up Shop. Berwick Town Hall, 10am to 3pm. Fundraiser for North Northumberland District Scouts.

Saturday

Gallery Forty5 Workshop. Gallery Forty5, Felton, 10.30am to 3.30pm. Needle Felted Animals. £45.

Saturday

Fashion Show. M&Co, Berwick, 3pm. In aid of Cancer Research UK. An exciting fashion show giving the audience a chance to view highlights from the M&Co Transitional 18 collections. Limited tickets sold on a first come first served basis.

Every Saturday

Old Time and Sequence Dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Entry £3.

Sunday

Flour Festival. Heatherslaw Corn Mill. As part of the festival there will be be demonstrations of milling techniques and a range of fun competitions for all ages, Children’s baking sessions from 2pm. Free admission.

Every Sunday

Car Boot Sale. Castlegate Car Park, Berwick, 8.30am to 12.30pm. Run by the Greenses Residents’ Committee for charity. Cars £5, vans £10. Stalls, tombola, raffle and tea in Hindmarsh Hall.

Monday

Northumberland WFA meeting. Alnmouth Ex-Servicemen’s Club, 7.30pm. Richard Whitfield will deliver his talk on ‘The Second Battle of the Marne, 1918’. £3 donation.

Every Monday

Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm. Further details on 01665 575289.

Every Tuesday

Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, Alnwick, 6.45pm. Further details on 01665 604830.

Wednesday

Elderberries Community Dancefit programme. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 2pm to 3pm. An easy to follow fitness format for all aged 55 and over. £4 per session.

Wednesday

Berwick Writers Workshop. YHA Dewars Lane, Berwick, 7pm to 9pm. £2 per session. New writers welcome. Details on Facebook page or tel. 07410 185694.

Wednesday

Alnwick Wildlife Group meeting. St. James’s Church Centre, Alnwick, 7.30pm. Graham Hollyoak (NWT) will present a talk on “Water Vole Reintroduction”. Non-members £2.

Every Wednesday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. £15.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, Alnwick, 2pm. £3.

Every Wednesday

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm. Further details on 01665 603197.

Every Wednesday

Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, Shilbottle, 7pm.

Until October 15

Stones and Structures. The Old School Gallery, Alnmouth, daily 10am to 5pm. Artist Judy Appleby explores the natural and imposed structures on the Northumberland coast.

Until October 28

Borders, Boundaries and Beyond. Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick. Bailiffgate welcomes textile artists Gillian Arkley, Chris Dixon and Rose Stanley for another stunning demonstration of their skills. Normal admission prices apply: adult £4, concs £3, child £1.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick. 10.30am to 4.30pm on operating days. See www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. 10am to 5.30pm (state rooms 4.30pm). Adult £16, concs £13, child £8.50, under fives free. Discounts at www.alnwickcastle.com

Alnwick Garden. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £13.20, concs £11.55, child £4.95, under fives free. Discounts at www.alnwickgarden.com

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £4, concs £3, child £1, under fives free.

Bamburgh Castle. Daily, 10am to 5pm, state rooms from 11am. Adult £10.95, child £5, under fives free.

Barter Books. Alnwick Station. Daily, 9am to 7pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. 10am to 4pm. Free.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens. 10am to 6pm. Adult £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.

Berwick Barracks. 10am to 6pm. Adult £4.90, concs £4.40, child £2.90.

Chillingham Castle. Noon to 5pm. Adult £9.50, concs £8.50, child £5.50, under fives free.

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park. From 10am, closed weekend afternoons. Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.

Cragside. 10am to 5pm, house from 11am. Adult £18, child £9.

Dunstanburgh Castle. 10am to 5pm. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.

Etal Castle. Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 6pm. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. 10am to 5pm. Adults £4, concs £3.50, under fives free.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Hourly, 11am to 3pm. Adult £7, concs £6.50, child £4.50, under fives £3, dogs free.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Alnwick. Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free.

Howick Hall Gardens. 10.30am to 6pm. Adult £7.70, concs £6.60, child free.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford. 11am to 5pm. Adult £3.50, concs £3, under fives free.

Lindisfarne Castle. Times vary. Gertrude Jekyll Garden and lime kilns open daily. Adult £7.30, child £3.60.

Lindisfarne Centre. Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2, under fives free.

Lindisfarne Priory. 10am to 6pm. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

Longframlington Gardens. Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4.30pm, by request at other times. Adult £6, child free.

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Friday, 10am to 5pm. Adult £4, child £1. Proceeds to charity.

Preston Tower, Chathill. 10am to dusk. Adult £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh. 10am to 5pm. Free.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage. 10am to 6pm. Hermitage Sunday and Monday, 11am to 4pm. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

Woodhorn Museum and Northumberland Archives. Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Archives, Wednesday to Saturday. Adult £7, concs £6, child free.