What’s on in North Northumberland - September 13 - September 20

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

THEATRE

Today till October 18

Heartspur. Various venues. Northumberland Theatre Company presents a medieval/60s mash-up, telling the thrilling story of Northumbrian hero Harry Hotspur in Shakespeare’s Henry IV Part 1. For tickets and further information see www.northumberlandtheatre.co.uk

Tuesday

North Star Centre Performing Arts Show. The Black and Gold, Tweedmouth, 1.30pm. This year’s theme is Eurovision. Tickets £5 on 01289 305105 or at the centre in St Mary’s, Castlegate.

FILM

Today

Christopher Robin. The Maltings, Berwick, 7pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7.50, child £5, baby free. Certificate (PG). Tickets at www.maltingsberwick.co.uk or on 01289 330999.

Saturday

Mission Impossible: Fallout. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7.50, child £5. Certificate (12A).

Tuesday

The Happy Prince. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7.50, child £5. Certificate (15).

Wednesday

Hereditary. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7.50, child £5. Certificate (15).

Thursday (September 20)

Berwick Film & Media Arts Festival: Forest Experimenta. The Maltings, Berwick, 11.30am. Tickets: £8.50 or pay what you can. Certificate (12A).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Today

Alnwick Music Society presents The Gildas Quartet. St Paul’s Church, Alnwick, 7.30pm. Music of Johann Sebastian Bach, Johannes Brahms and Benjamin Britten. For tickets and further details see www.alnwickmusicsociety.co.uk

Today

Andy and Margaret Watchorn Summer Concerts. The Pavilion, Bamburgh, 7.30pm. Featuring Northumbrian smallpipes, fiddle, guitar, voice, nyckelharpa, Swedish pipes and more. Tickets: £8 on the door, children under 12 go free.

Today

Music at Mellerstain: Elspeth McVeigh with Baroque Fiddle and Transverse Flute. Mellerstain House, 7.30pm. Early and Baroque music of the Scottish Borders. Tickets: £13.50-£17.50 on 01835 864153.

Tomorrow

The Blues Band. The Maltings, Berwick, 8pm. Tickets: £20.50-£23.50, circle and box £25.

Saturday

The Bevvy Sisters. St Cuthbert’s House, Seahouses, 7pm. Channelling the heritage of classic sister-acts and blending it with diverse musical backgrounds and collective songwriting skills. Tickets: £12.50 on 01665 720456.

Saturday

Blues, Folk & Americana. Coquetdale Music Trust, Thropton, 7.30pm. For the benefit of the Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team. Tickets: £10 from Tully’s, Rothbury.

Saturday

Anthony John Clarke. Etal Village Hall, 8pm. For 35 years or more this gentleman of the world folk scene has made the transition from pubs and social clubs to folk clubs, theatres and folk festivals. Tickets £12. Order by cheque to Steve Taylor, 22 Etal Village, Cornhill-on-Tweed, TD12 4TW or contact 01890 820566.

Saturday and Sunday

Shobana Jeyasingh Dance: Contagion. Gymnasium Gallery, Berwick, times vary. Contagion, a powerful new work from leading choreographer Shobana Jeyasingh, is inspired by the nature and rapid spread of the Spanish flu virus. Free, but ticketed, available on 01289 330999 or at www.maltingsberwick.co.uk

Monday

Folk Session. Blue Bell Hotel, Belford, 8pm.

Monday

Music Session. The John Bull Inn, Alnwick, 8.30pm.

Tuesday

Andy and Margaret Watchorn Summer Concerts. The Village Hall, Holy Island, 3pm. Causeway open 12.10pm to 8.55pm. Featuring Northumbrian smallpipes, fiddle, guitar, voice, nyckelharpa, Swedish pipes and more. Tickets: £8 on the door, children under 12 go free.

Wednesday

Organ Recital. Berwick Parish Church, 7pm. Recital by Duncan Ferguson, director of music at St Mary’s Cathedral Edinburgh.

Wednesday

Northumbrian Folk Music Session. The Fleece, Alnwick, 8pm.

WALKS

Every Friday

Elderberries Walking Group. The Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon. Meet at the main courtyard entrance.

Saturday

Strolls With Poles. Pilgrim’s Causeway to Holy Island (nine miles). Cost £10. Book at www.strollswithpoles.com or call 07443 495622.

Ongoing

Walks Around The Parks. Berwick Railway Station. Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park. Contact 07876 398026.

EVENTS

Today

Northumberland Astronomical Society meeting. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, 7.30pm.

Today

The Cuthbert Way. St Mary’s Church, Wooler. An exhibition centred around The Cuthbert Cloak.

Today until Sunday

Belford Heritage Open Days. A series of visits, exhibitions and talks are taking place in the village.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free cards, newspapers, internet and crafts.

Every Thursday

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm. Further details on 01665 714963.

Saturday

Coffee Morning. Foulden Village Hall, 10am to 11am. Entry by donation.

Every Saturday

Old Time and Sequence Dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Entry £3.

Sunday

Amble RNLI Coffee Morning. Upstairs in the boathouse, 10am to 1pm.

Every Sunday

Car Boot Sale. Castlegate Car Park, Berwick, 8.30am to 12.30pm. Run by the Greenses Residents’ Committee for charity. Cars £5, vans £10. Stalls, tombola, raffle and tea in Hindmarsh Hall.

Every Monday

Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm. Further details on 01665 575289.

Tuesday

The Maltings Youth Dance. The Maltings, Berwick, 4pm (ages nine to 13), 5pm (14 to 18). Develop choreographic skills and technique. Cost £4.

Tuesday

Quiz. The Brown Bear, Berwick, 8pm. Cost: £1.

Every Tuesday

Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, Alnwick, 6.45pm. Further details on 01665 604830.

Wednesday

Wine Tasting Evening. Cheviot Centre, Wooler, 7pm. Ken Miller of Borders Wines, Coldstream, will present an informal tasting of 10 different wines from Spain and Portugal. Cost: £6, includes wine and nibbles. To book call 01668 281532 or email beatrice180@sky.com

Wednesday

Into The Archives: Researching the Great War. Guest Hall, Alnwick Castle, 7.30pm. Head guide Daniel Watkins delves into the work carried out to bring our First World War exhibition to life and what discoveries were made along the way. Cost: £5.

Every Wednesday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. £15.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, Alnwick, 2pm. £3.

Every Wednesday

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm. Further details on 01665 603197.

Every Wednesday

Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, Shilbottle, 7pm.

Until October 15

Stones and Structures. The Old School Gallery, Alnmouth, daily 10am to 5pm. Artist Judy Appleby explores the natural and imposed structures on the Northumberland coast.

Until October 28

Borders, Boundaries and Beyond. Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick. Bailiffgate welcomes textile artists Gillian Arkley, Chris Dixon and Rose Stanley for another stunning demonstration of their skills. Normal admission prices apply: adult £4, concs £3, child £1.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick. 10.30am to 4.30pm on operating days. See www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. 10am to 5.30pm (state rooms 4.30pm). Adult £16, concs £13, child £8.50, under fives free. Discounts at www.alnwickcastle.com

Alnwick Garden. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £13.20, concs £11.55, child £4.95, under fives free. Discounts at www.alnwickgarden.com

Alnwick Lions Charity bookshop. 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday, next to White Swan Hotel, Bondgate Within.

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £4, concs £3, child £1, under fives free.

Bamburgh Castle. Daily, 10am to 5pm, state rooms from 11am. Adult £10.95, child £5, under fives free.

Barter Books, Alnwick Station. Daily, 9am to 7pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. 10am to 4pm. Free.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens. 10am to 6pm. Adult £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.

Berwick Barracks. 10am to 6pm. Adult £4.90, concs £4.40, child £2.90.

Chillingham Castle. Noon to 5pm. Adult £9.50, concs £8.50, child £5.50, under fives free.

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park. From 10am, closed weekend afternoons. Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.

Cragside. 10am to 5pm, house from 11am. Adult £18, child £9.

Dunstanburgh Castle. 10am to 5pm. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.

Edlingham Castle. Open daylight. Free.

Etal Castle. Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 6pm. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. 10am to 5pm. Adults £4, concs £3.50, under fives free.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Hourly, 11am to 3pm. Adult £7, concs £6.50, child £4.50, under fives £3, dogs free.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. 10am to 5pm.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Alnwick. Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free.

Howick Hall Gardens. 10.30am to 6pm. Adult £7.70, concs £6.60, child free.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford. 11am to 5pm. Adult £3.50, concs £3, under fives free.

Lindisfarne Castle. Times vary. Gertrude Jekyll Garden and lime kilns open daily. Adult £7.30, child £3.60.

Lindisfarne Centre. Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2, under fives free.

Lindisfarne Priory. 10am to 6pm. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

Longframlington Gardens. Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4.30pm, by request at other times. Adult £6, child free.

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Friday, 10am to 5pm. Adult £4, child £1. Proceeds to charity.

Preston Tower, Chathill. 10am to dusk. Adult £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh. 10am to 5pm. Free.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage. 10am to 6pm. Hermitage Sunday and Monday, 11am to 4pm. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

Woodhorn Museum and Northumberland Archives. Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Archives, Wednesday to Saturday. Adult £7, concs £6, child free.