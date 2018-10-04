What’s on in North Northumberland - October 4 - October 11

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

THEATRE

Tomorrow

Dyad Productions: The Time Machine. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. A Victorian time traveller transcends across the ages from 1900 to our own far future, from the fall of man to the end of the world. Tickets: £12.50, accompanied under 16s free (two tickets per adult). See www.maltingsberwick.co.uk or call 01289 330999.

Tuesday

The Importance of Being Earnest Live Broadcast. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.15pm. A new production of one of the funniest plays in the English language, Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest. Broadcast live to The Maltings from the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End. Tickets: £16.75, concs £15.75, child £8.75. School: student £5, teacher free (min. 10 students).

Thursday, October 11

The Picture of Dorian Gray. Norham Church, 7pm. From award-winning Box Tale Soup, a new adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s classic. Tickets on the door: £8, child £4, family £18.

Until October 18

Heartspur. Various venues. Northumberland Theatre Company presents a medieval/60s mash-up, telling of Northumbrian hero Harry Hotspur in Shakespeare’s Henry IV Part 1. See www.northumberlandtheatre.co.uk

FILM

Today

The Children Act. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Tickets £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (12A).

Wednesday

In A New Light: Society, Identity and Hidden Desires followed by a screening of Fear Eats the Soul. The Maltings, Berwick, 1.30pm. Tickets: £12. Certificate (12A).

Thursday, October 11

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5, baby free. Certificate (PG).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Today

Rothbury Accordion and Fiddle Club: Johnny Duncan Duo. The Queen’s Head Hotel, Rothbury, 7.30pm. Members £4, non-members £5.

Tomorrow until Sunday

Red Lion Beer Festival. The Red Lion Inn, Alnmouth, from 6pm Friday. Music, barbecue, beer, cider, prosecco and gin. Raising money in support of HospiceCare. See www.redlionalnmouth.com

Saturday

Talon - The Best of Eagles: Greatest Hits Tour. The Maltings, Berwick, 8pm. The tour will feature classic Eagles’ hits from their timeless back catalogue, including Hotel California, Take It Easy, One Of These Nights and many more. Tickets: Stalls £19-£21.50, concs £10-£20, circle and box

£23.50.

Sunday

Alnwick Music Society concert. St Paul’s Church, Alnwick, 3pm. Featuring the Fieri Consort in a programme entitled Out of the Shadows. Tickets £15, young adult (19 to 30) £5, under 18s free. Book at www.alnwickmusicsociety.co.uk

Monday

Northumbrian Folk Music Session. Fisher Arms, Horncliffe, 8pm. Sing, say, play or just listen.

Wednesday

Alnwick Accordion Club. Northumberland Hall, Alnwick, 7.30pm.

WALKS

Every Friday

Elderberries Walking Group. The Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon. Meet at the main courtyard entrance.

Ongoing

Walks Around The Parks. Berwick Railway Station. Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park. Contact 07876 398026.

EVENTS

Today

In Focus. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, 10am to 4pm. In Focus experts will be on hand with a range of optical equipment, such as telescopes and binoculars, allowing you to try before you buy. Free event, drop in any time during the day.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free cards, newspapers, internet and crafts.

Every Thursday

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm. Further details on 01665 714963.

Every Thursday

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm. All voices welcome. Visit www.berwickartschoir.co.uk for further information.

Saturday

Alnwick Music Society workshop. St Paul’s Church, Alnwick, 2pm. Members of the Fieri Consort will lead a workshop for local singers. The singers will then perform the pieces in the Fieri Consort recital the following afternoon at 3pm. Limited places, call 01665 830720.

Every Saturday

Old Time and Sequence Dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Entry £3.

Sunday

North East of England and Scottish Borders Begonia Society meeting. Village Annex at Dinnington Village, just behind Newcastle Airport, 2pm to 4pm.

Sunday

TillVAS: James IV Memorial Lecture. Coldstream Community Centre, 2.30pm. The lecture will be given this year by Dr Alex Hildred, curator of the Mary Rose Museum in Portsmouth. Her lecture is entitled Henry VIII’s Mary Rose – From Seabed to Showcase. Tickets are £6, available now from Maureen Charlton, email maureencharlton910@btinternet.com

Every Sunday

Car Boot Sale. Castlegate Car Park, Berwick, 8.30am to 12.30pm. Run by the Greenses Residents’ Committee for charity. Cars £5, vans £10. Stalls, tombola, raffle and tea in Hindmarsh Hall.

Every Monday

Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm. Further details on 01665 575289.

Tuesday

Elderberries Community programme. Clinic Cafe, Alnwick Garden, 2pm to 3.30pm. Discussions around practical information regarding a range of health and social issues. £2 donation.

Tuesday

The Maltings Youth Dance. The Maltings, Berwick, 4pm (ages nine to 13), 5pm (ages 14 to 18). Develop choreographic skills and technique. Cost £4.

Tuesday

The Wellbeing Cafe. Gallery Forty5, Felton, 7pm to 8pm. Cake, coffee and stress management ideas. £6.

Every Tuesday

Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, Alnwick, 6.45pm. Further details on 01665 604830.

Wednesday

Celebrate World Mental Health Day. Dry Water Arts Centre, Amble, 2pm to 4pm. Music from the Cramlington Caribbean Crew Steel Band. Stalls and information from local organisations, including MIND, Carers Northumberland, Alnwick Gardens and Willowburn Leisure.

Wednesday

Berwick Writers Workshop. YHA Dewars Lane (off Bridge St. car park), Berwick, 7pm. New writers welcome. £2 per session.

Wednesday

Benedict Allen: Ultimate Explorer. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. In a new show, adventurer-explorer Benedict Allen tells the whole unvarnished truth of his most recent adventure – a solo expedition to Papua New Guinea. Tickets: £14.

Every Wednesday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. £15.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, Alnwick, 2pm. £3.

Every Wednesday

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm. Further details on 01665 603197.

Every Wednesday

Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, Shilbottle, 7pm.

Thursday, October 11

Northumberland Astronomical Society meeting. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, 7.30pm. Non-members £3, child £1, or join up and the meetings are free. Further information at www.nastro.org.uk

Until October 15

Stones and Structures. The Old School Gallery, Alnmouth, daily 10am to 5pm. Artist Judy Appleby explores the natural and imposed structures on the Northumberland coast.

Until October 28

Borders, Boundaries and Beyond. Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick. Bailiffgate welcomes a trio of textile artists Gillian Arkley, Chris Dixon and Rose Stanley for another stunning demonstration of their skills. Normal admission prices apply: Adult £4, concs £3, child £1.

October 12-31

After Dark The Tale of the Alnwick Vampire. Alnwick Castle. Everyone knows that magnificent, medieval Alnwick Castle has loomed over the market town of Alnwick for many hundreds of years, but who knows what grim secrets it holds within its walls? A tour to give everyone the shivers. For more information and to book a place call 01665 511100.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick. 10.30am to 4.30pm on operating days. See www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. 10am to 5.30pm (state rooms 4.30pm). Adult £16, concs £13, child £8.50, under fives free. Discounts at www.alnwickcastle.com

Alnwick Garden. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £13.20, concs £11.55, child £4.95, under fives free. Discounts at www.alnwickgarden.com

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £4, concs £3, child £1, under fives free.

Bamburgh Castle. Daily, 10am to 5pm, state rooms from 11am. Adult £10.95, child £5, under fives free.

Barter Books. Alnwick Station. Daily, 9am to 7pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. 10am to 4pm. Free.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens. 10am to 5pm. Adult £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.

Berwick Barracks. 10am to 4pm. Adult £4.90, concs £4.40, child £2.90.

Chillingham Castle. Noon to 5pm. Adult £9.50, concs £8.50, child £5.50, under fives free.

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park. From 10am, closed weekend afternoons. Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.

Cragside. 10am to 5pm, house from 11am. Adult £18, child £9.

Dunstanburgh Castle. 10am to 4pm. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.

Etal Castle. Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. 11am to 4pm. Adults £4, concs £3.50, under fives free.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Hourly, 11am to 3pm. Adult £7, concs £6.50, child £4.50, under fives £3, dogs free.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Alnwick. Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free.

Howick Hall Gardens. 10.30am to 5pm. Adult £7.70, concs £6.60, child free.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford. 11am to 4pm. Adult £3.50, concs £3, under fives free.

Lindisfarne Castle. Times vary. Gertrude Jekyll Garden and lime kilns open daily. Adult £7.30, child £3.60.

Lindisfarne Centre. Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2, under fives free.

Lindisfarne Priory. 10am to 5pm. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

Longframlington Gardens. Open every day by pre-booking at www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Closed October to Easter.

Preston Tower, Chathill. 10am to dusk. Adult £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh. 10am to 4pm. Free.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage. 10am to 5pm. Hermitage Sunday and Monday, 11am to 4pm. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

Woodhorn Museum and Northumberland Archives. Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Archives, Wednesday to Saturday. Adult £7, concs £6, child free.