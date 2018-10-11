What’s on in North Northumberland - October 11 - October 18

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

THEATRE

Today

The Picture of Dorian Gray. Norham Church, 7pm. From award-winning Box Tale Soup, a new adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s classic. Tickets on the door: £8, child £4, family £18.

Tuesday

NT Live: Julie (Encore Broadcast). The Maltings, Berwick, 7pm. This new version of August Strinberg’s play Miss Julie, written by Polly Stenham, remains shocking and relevant in its new setting of contemporary London. Tickets: £16.75, concs £15.75, child £8.75. Schools: student £5, teacher free (min. 10 students). Call 01289 330999 or see www.maltingsberwick.co.uk

Thursday, October 18

The Wilson’s Tales Project presents Tales of Torment! Baptist Church, Berwick, 7.30pm. More stories from Berwick’s own 19th century literary sensation, re-presented for the 21st century. Tickets: £8.

Until October 18

Heartspur. Various venues. Northumberland Theatre Company presents a medieval/60s mash-up, telling of Northumbrian hero Harry Hotspur in Shakespeare’s Henry IV Part 1. See www.northumberlandtheatre.co.uk

FILM

Today and Thursday, October 18

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5, baby free. Certificate (PG).

Tomorrow

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri. Dovecote Centre, Amble, 7.30pm. Tickets: Adults £5, under 18s £3. Certificate (15).

Saturday

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies. The Maltings, Berwick, 2pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5, baby free. Certificate (PG).

Wednesday

Dementia Friendly Screening: West Side Story. The Maltings, Berwick, 2pm. Tickets: £4.50.

Wednesday

The Seagull. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (12A).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Tomorrow

Jazz Weekend: Tom Bancroft’s In Common. The Maltings, Berwick, 8pm. The bodhran, tabla and a drone, with Indian classical violin and improvising jazz guitar. Tickets: £13, concs £10-£11.50.

Saturday

Blair Dunlop. St Cuthbert’s House, Seahouses, 7.30pm. New tracks, plus hits from previous albums. Tickets: £12.50.

Monday

Folk Session. Blue Bell Hotel, Belford, 8pm.

Monday

Music Session. The John Bull Inn, Alnwick, 8.30pm.

Wednesday

Northumbrian Folk Music Session. The Fleece, Alnwick, 8pm. Sing, say, play or just listen.

WALKS

Every Friday

Elderberries Walking Group. The Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon. Meet at the main courtyard entrance.

Ongoing

Walks Around The Parks. Berwick Railway Station. Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park. Contact 07876 398026.

EVENTS

Today

Berwick Art Group. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 2pm. Demonstration by Brian Turnbull on painting in acrylics. No need to bring painting materials. Non-members £4.

Today

Pilates Taster Sessions. The Swan Centre, Berwick, 5pm. Non-members £5.60.

Today

Northumberland Astronomical Society. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, 7.30pm. Non-members £3, child £1, or join and meetings are free. See www.nastro.org.uk

Until Sunday

Spirited. Granary Gallery, Berwick. Work by women artists from the Ingram Collection of Modern Art.

Until Monday

Stones and Structures. The Old School Gallery, Alnmouth, daily 10am to 5pm. Judy Appleby explores the natural and imposed structures on the Northumberland coast.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free cards, newspapers, internet and crafts.

Every Thursday

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm. Details on 01665 714963.

Every Thursday

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm. All voices welcome. See www.berwickartschoir.co.uk

Tomorrow.

An Afternoon with Fiona Veitch Smith. RMS Olympic Suite, White Swan, Alnwick, 3pm to 5.30pm. Cream Tea served as the local author takes you back to the 1920’s setting of her crime novels. Tickets £12 from Eventbrite.

Saturday

Lego Club. Ashington Library and Leisure Centre, 10.30am to noon.

Every Saturday

Old Time and Sequence Dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Entry £3.

Sunday

MG Car Display. Alnwick Castle. 80 MG sporting cars displayed. Free with admission price to the castle.

Sunday

Harvest Thanksgiving Service. St Andrew’s Church, Berwick, 11am. The church will be marking harvest by collecting items for the Berwick Foodbank. These can be brought along to the church on Saturday morning, from 10am to noon, or on Sunday.

Every Sunday

Car Boot Sale. Castlegate Car Park, Berwick, 8.30am to 12.30pm. Run by the Greenses Residents’ Committee for charity. Cars £5, vans £10. Stalls, tombola, raffle and tea in Hindmarsh Hall.

Every Monday

Broken... starring Sean Bean. Berwick Parish Centre, 6.30pm. Followed by light refreshments and open discussion. All welcome.

Every Monday

Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm. Further details on 01665 575289.

Tuesday

The Maltings Youth Dance. The Maltings, Berwick, 4pm (ages nine to 13), 5pm (ages 14 to 18). Develop choreographic skills and technique. Cost £4.

Tuesday

Quiz. The Brown Bear, Berwick, 8pm. Cost: £1.

Every Tuesday

Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, Alnwick, 6.45pm. Further details on 01665 604830.

Wednesday

Aln & Breamish Local History Society. Whittingham Memorial Institute, 7.30pm. Dr Philip Dixon will give an illustrated talk on the Reivers, Bastles and Pele Towers of Northumberland. All welcome, £3.

Every Wednesday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. £15.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, Alnwick, 2pm. £3.

Every Wednesday

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm. Further details on 01665 603197.

Every Wednesday

Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, Shilbottle, 7pm.

Thursday, October 18

Berwick Stamp Club meeting. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 2pm. Guest speaker will be Roy Richardson, the president of the North East Philatelic Societies. Free to non-members.

Thursday, October 18

Aln Valley Railway meeting. Old Waiting Room, Alnwick Station, 7.30pm. Trainspotting is the subject of Les Turnbull’s talk. Did you know that trainspotting was Britain’s most popular boy’s pastime in the 1950s? All welcome for a small donation.

Thursday, October 18

Human Flourishing In A Digital Age? Guildhall, Berwick, 7.30pm. Lecture given by the Rev Dr Pete Phillips. The second Peter Middlemiss Memorial Lecture. The aim is provoke the kind of thinking and discussion about how we live our lives that Peter Middlemiss would have relished.

Until October 28

Borders, Boundaries and Beyond. Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick. Bailiffgate welcomes a trio of textile artists Gillian Arkley, Chris Dixon and Rose Stanley for another stunning demonstration of their skills. Normal admission prices apply: Adult £4, concs £3, child £1.

October 12-31

After Dark The Tale of the Alnwick Vampire. Alnwick Castle. Everyone knows that magnificent, medieval Alnwick Castle has loomed over the market town of Alnwick for many hundreds of years, but who knows what grim secrets it holds within its walls? A tour to give everyone the shivers. For more information and to book a place call 01665 511100.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick. 10.30am to 4.30pm on operating days. See www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. 10am to 5.30pm (state rooms 4.30pm). Adult £16, concs £13, child £8.50, under fives free. Discounts at www.alnwickcastle.com

Alnwick Garden. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £13.20, concs £11.55, child £4.95, under fives free. Discounts at www.alnwickgarden.com

Alnwick Lions Charity Book Shop. 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday, next to White Swan Hotel, Bondgate Within.

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £4, concs £3, child £1, under fives free.

Bamburgh Castle. Daily, 10am to 5pm, state rooms from 11am. Adult £10.95, child £5, under fives free.

Barter Books. Alnwick Station. Daily, 9am to 7pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. 10am to 4pm. Free.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens. 10am to 5pm. Adult £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.

Berwick Barracks. 10am to 4pm. Adult £4.90, concs £4.40, child £2.90.

Chillingham Castle. Noon to 5pm. Adult £9.50, concs £8.50, child £5.50, under fives free.

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park. From 10am, closed weekend afternoons. Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.

Cragside. 10am to 5pm, house from 11am. Adult £18, child £9.

Dunstanburgh Castle. 10am to 4pm. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.

Etal Castle. Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. 11am to 4pm. Adults £4, concs £3.50, under fives free.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Hourly, 11am to 3pm. Adult £7, concs £6.50, child £4.50, under fives £3, dogs free.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Alnwick. Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free.

Howick Hall Gardens. 10.30am to 5pm. Adult £7.70, concs £6.60, child free.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford. 11am to 4pm. Adult £3.50, concs £3, under fives free.

Lindisfarne Castle. Times vary. Gertrude Jekyll Garden and lime kilns open daily. Adult £7.30, child £3.60.

Lindisfarne Centre. Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2, under fives free.

Lindisfarne Priory. 10am to 5pm. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

Longframlington Gardens. Open every day by pre-booking at www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Closed October to Easter.

Preston Tower, Chathill. 10am to dusk. Adult £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh. 10am to 4pm. Free.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage. 10am to 5pm. Hermitage Sunday and Monday, 11am to 4pm. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

Woodhorn Museum and Northumberland Archives. Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Archives, Wednesday to Saturday. Adult £7, concs £6, child free.