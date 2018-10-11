What’s on in North Northumberland - October 11 - October 18

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.
THEATRE
Today
The Picture of Dorian Gray. Norham Church, 7pm. From award-winning Box Tale Soup, a new adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s classic. Tickets on the door: £8, child £4, family £18.
Tuesday
NT Live: Julie (Encore Broadcast). The Maltings, Berwick, 7pm. This new version of August Strinberg’s play Miss Julie, written by Polly Stenham, remains shocking and relevant in its new setting of contemporary London. Tickets: £16.75, concs £15.75, child £8.75. Schools: student £5, teacher free (min. 10 students). Call 01289 330999 or see www.maltingsberwick.co.uk
Thursday, October 18
The Wilson’s Tales Project presents Tales of Torment! Baptist Church, Berwick, 7.30pm. More stories from Berwick’s own 19th century literary sensation, re-presented for the 21st century. Tickets: £8.
Until October 18
Heartspur. Various venues. Northumberland Theatre Company presents a medieval/60s mash-up, telling of Northumbrian hero Harry Hotspur in Shakespeare’s Henry IV Part 1. See www.northumberlandtheatre.co.uk
FILM
Today and Thursday, October 18
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5, baby free. Certificate (PG).
Tomorrow
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri. Dovecote Centre, Amble, 7.30pm. Tickets: Adults £5, under 18s £3. Certificate (15).
Saturday
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies. The Maltings, Berwick, 2pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5, baby free. Certificate (PG).
Wednesday
Dementia Friendly Screening: West Side Story. The Maltings, Berwick, 2pm. Tickets: £4.50.
Wednesday
The Seagull. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (12A).
LIVE MUSIC/DANCE
Tomorrow
Jazz Weekend: Tom Bancroft’s In Common. The Maltings, Berwick, 8pm. The bodhran, tabla and a drone, with Indian classical violin and improvising jazz guitar. Tickets: £13, concs £10-£11.50.
Saturday
Blair Dunlop. St Cuthbert’s House, Seahouses, 7.30pm. New tracks, plus hits from previous albums. Tickets: £12.50.
Monday
Folk Session. Blue Bell Hotel, Belford, 8pm.
Monday
Music Session. The John Bull Inn, Alnwick, 8.30pm.
Wednesday
Northumbrian Folk Music Session. The Fleece, Alnwick, 8pm. Sing, say, play or just listen.
WALKS
Every Friday
Elderberries Walking Group. The Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon. Meet at the main courtyard entrance.
Ongoing
Walks Around The Parks. Berwick Railway Station. Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park. Contact 07876 398026.
EVENTS
Today
Berwick Art Group. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 2pm. Demonstration by Brian Turnbull on painting in acrylics. No need to bring painting materials. Non-members £4.
Today
Pilates Taster Sessions. The Swan Centre, Berwick, 5pm. Non-members £5.60.
Today
Northumberland Astronomical Society. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, 7.30pm. Non-members £3, child £1, or join and meetings are free. See www.nastro.org.uk
Until Sunday
Spirited. Granary Gallery, Berwick. Work by women artists from the Ingram Collection of Modern Art.
Until Monday
Stones and Structures. The Old School Gallery, Alnmouth, daily 10am to 5pm. Judy Appleby explores the natural and imposed structures on the Northumberland coast.
Every Thursday
Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free cards, newspapers, internet and crafts.
Every Thursday
Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm. Details on 01665 714963.
Every Thursday
Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm. All voices welcome. See www.berwickartschoir.co.uk
Tomorrow.
An Afternoon with Fiona Veitch Smith. RMS Olympic Suite, White Swan, Alnwick, 3pm to 5.30pm. Cream Tea served as the local author takes you back to the 1920’s setting of her crime novels. Tickets £12 from Eventbrite.
Saturday
Lego Club. Ashington Library and Leisure Centre, 10.30am to noon.
Every Saturday
Old Time and Sequence Dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Entry £3.
Sunday
MG Car Display. Alnwick Castle. 80 MG sporting cars displayed. Free with admission price to the castle.
Sunday
Harvest Thanksgiving Service. St Andrew’s Church, Berwick, 11am. The church will be marking harvest by collecting items for the Berwick Foodbank. These can be brought along to the church on Saturday morning, from 10am to noon, or on Sunday.
Every Sunday
Car Boot Sale. Castlegate Car Park, Berwick, 8.30am to 12.30pm. Run by the Greenses Residents’ Committee for charity. Cars £5, vans £10. Stalls, tombola, raffle and tea in Hindmarsh Hall.
Every Monday
Broken... starring Sean Bean. Berwick Parish Centre, 6.30pm. Followed by light refreshments and open discussion. All welcome.
Every Monday
Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm. Further details on 01665 575289.
Tuesday
The Maltings Youth Dance. The Maltings, Berwick, 4pm (ages nine to 13), 5pm (ages 14 to 18). Develop choreographic skills and technique. Cost £4.
Tuesday
Quiz. The Brown Bear, Berwick, 8pm. Cost: £1.
Every Tuesday
Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, Alnwick, 6.45pm. Further details on 01665 604830.
Wednesday
Aln & Breamish Local History Society. Whittingham Memorial Institute, 7.30pm. Dr Philip Dixon will give an illustrated talk on the Reivers, Bastles and Pele Towers of Northumberland. All welcome, £3.
Every Wednesday
Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. £15.
Every Wednesday
Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, Alnwick, 2pm. £3.
Every Wednesday
Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm. Further details on 01665 603197.
Every Wednesday
Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, Shilbottle, 7pm.
Thursday, October 18
Berwick Stamp Club meeting. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 2pm. Guest speaker will be Roy Richardson, the president of the North East Philatelic Societies. Free to non-members.
Thursday, October 18
Aln Valley Railway meeting. Old Waiting Room, Alnwick Station, 7.30pm. Trainspotting is the subject of Les Turnbull’s talk. Did you know that trainspotting was Britain’s most popular boy’s pastime in the 1950s? All welcome for a small donation.
Thursday, October 18
Human Flourishing In A Digital Age? Guildhall, Berwick, 7.30pm. Lecture given by the Rev Dr Pete Phillips. The second Peter Middlemiss Memorial Lecture. The aim is provoke the kind of thinking and discussion about how we live our lives that Peter Middlemiss would have relished.
Until October 28
Borders, Boundaries and Beyond. Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick. Bailiffgate welcomes a trio of textile artists Gillian Arkley, Chris Dixon and Rose Stanley for another stunning demonstration of their skills. Normal admission prices apply: Adult £4, concs £3, child £1.
October 12-31
After Dark The Tale of the Alnwick Vampire. Alnwick Castle. Everyone knows that magnificent, medieval Alnwick Castle has loomed over the market town of Alnwick for many hundreds of years, but who knows what grim secrets it holds within its walls? A tour to give everyone the shivers. For more information and to book a place call 01665 511100.
ATTRACTIONS
All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.
Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick. 10.30am to 4.30pm on operating days. See www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk
Alnwick Castle. 10am to 5.30pm (state rooms 4.30pm). Adult £16, concs £13, child £8.50, under fives free. Discounts at www.alnwickcastle.com
Alnwick Garden. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £13.20, concs £11.55, child £4.95, under fives free. Discounts at www.alnwickgarden.com
Alnwick Lions Charity Book Shop. 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday, next to White Swan Hotel, Bondgate Within.
Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £4, concs £3, child £1, under fives free.
Bamburgh Castle. Daily, 10am to 5pm, state rooms from 11am. Adult £10.95, child £5, under fives free.
Barter Books. Alnwick Station. Daily, 9am to 7pm.
Belford Hidden History Museum. 10am to 4pm. Free.
Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens. 10am to 5pm. Adult £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.
Berwick Barracks. 10am to 4pm. Adult £4.90, concs £4.40, child £2.90.
Chillingham Castle. Noon to 5pm. Adult £9.50, concs £8.50, child £5.50, under fives free.
Chillingham Wild Cattle Park. From 10am, closed weekend afternoons. Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.
Cragside. 10am to 5pm, house from 11am. Adult £18, child £9.
Dunstanburgh Castle. 10am to 4pm. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.
Etal Castle. Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.
Heatherslaw Corn Mill. 11am to 4pm. Adults £4, concs £3.50, under fives free.
Heatherslaw Light Railway. Hourly, 11am to 3pm. Adult £7, concs £6.50, child £4.50, under fives £3, dogs free.
House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Alnwick. Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free.
Howick Hall Gardens. 10.30am to 5pm. Adult £7.70, concs £6.60, child free.
Lady Waterford Hall, Ford. 11am to 4pm. Adult £3.50, concs £3, under fives free.
Lindisfarne Castle. Times vary. Gertrude Jekyll Garden and lime kilns open daily. Adult £7.30, child £3.60.
Lindisfarne Centre. Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2, under fives free.
Lindisfarne Priory. 10am to 5pm. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.
Longframlington Gardens. Open every day by pre-booking at www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk
North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Closed October to Easter.
Preston Tower, Chathill. 10am to dusk. Adult £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.
RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh. 10am to 4pm. Free.
Warkworth Castle and Hermitage. 10am to 5pm. Hermitage Sunday and Monday, 11am to 4pm. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.
Woodhorn Museum and Northumberland Archives. Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Archives, Wednesday to Saturday. Adult £7, concs £6, child free.