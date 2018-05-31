What’s on in north Northumberland - May 31 - June 7

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Tonight (Thursday) and tomorrow

(We Are) Such Stuff: Kindertransport. The Maltings, Berwick, 7pm. Nine-year-old Eva, a Jewish German girl, is sent on the Kindertransport to Britain. When her parents fail to escape, Eva changes her name and denies her roots. Tickets: £12.50, concs £10-£11, available online at www.maltingsberwick.co.uk or on 01289 330999.

Saturday

An Evening with Pam Ayres. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Pam Ayres has been making the nation laugh for more than 40 years. Funny and warm, her charming manner belies a comic precision. Tickets: £21.50-£22.50, available at www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk or on 01665 510785.

Tuesday

Oscar Wilde Season: An Ideal Husband. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.15pm. A new production will be broadcast live to cinemas from the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End. Tickets: £15.50-£16.50, concs £14.50, child £10.

FILM

Today and selected dates

Solo: A Star Wars Story. The Maltings, Berwick, 2pm and 7.30pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (12A).

Tonight

Avengers: Infinity War. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

Saturday

The Leisure Seeker. Seahouses Hub, 6pm. Tickets: Adult £7, concs £6.50, child £4, family £19, available on 01665 721868. Certificate (15).

Wednesday and June 7

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Tonight

Sharper Than. Cheviot Centre, Wooler, 7.30pm. Master of the concertina and Northumbrian pipes Alistair Anderson, with Dan Walsh on banjo, guitar and vocals. Tickets: £9, concs £8, child £5, family £24, at www.highlightsnorth.co.uk or 01668 282406.

Tomorrow

Fallout. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. A journey through quintessential jazz, entangling movement within the graceful perspective of tap dance. Tickets: £16.50-£17.50, child £10.

Tomorrow

Sam Gibson. The Barrels Ale House, Berwick, 9pm. Critically acclaimed international touring artist. Free entry.

Saturday

The Woodland Singers: 50th Anniversary Year. St Mary’s Church, Belford, 7pm. Entry £5, children free,

Saturday

Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra. Whittingham Memorial Institute, 7.30pm. Western swing, blues, Gypsy jazz and country, and ‘North Eastern swing’. Tickets: £8, concs £7, child £5, family £20, available on 01665 574 384 or visit www.highlightsnorth.co.uk

Sunday

The Leonard Brown Show. The Maltings, Berwick, 2pm. An action-packed journey of music and laughter from Scotland and around the world. Tickets: £17.50.

Sunday

Music at Paxton: Joycelyn Freeman. Paxton House, 2.30pm. Welsh pianist. Free, one hour concert.

Monday

Folk Music. Blue Bell Hotel, Belford, 8pm. Free.

Thursday (June 7)

Rothbury and Accordion Fiddle Club: Neil Macmillan Trio (Juneilian). Queen’s Head Hotel, Rothbury, 7.30pm. Members £4, non-members £5.

WALKS

Every Friday

Elderberries Walking Group. The Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon. Meet at main courtyard entrance for an hour’s stroll.

Sunday

Highlights North Fund-raising Hike. Allendale Square, 10.30am. Walk and birthday tea in a beautiful Northumberland village with music. Minimum donation of £10, includes afternoon tea.

Ongoing

Walks Around The Parks. Berwick Railway Station. Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park. Contact 07876 398026 for further information.

EVENTS

Today

Circus Montini. Gunsgreen Road, Eyemouth, 4.45pm. Theatre, music and dance.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free cards, newspapers, internet and crafts.

Every Thursday

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm. Further details on 01665 714963.

Saturday

Harbottle First School Car Boot Sale. Rothbury Mart, 10am.

Saturday

Come and Try Paddling. Ladyburn Lake, Druridge Bay Country Park, 10.30am to 4pm. Try stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), canoes and kayaks. People with disabilities advised to ring to discuss specific needs. Call 01665 710367.

Saturday

Guided Paddling Tour. The Braid Amble, 4.30pm to 8pm. Tour of the Coquet Estuary from the Coquet Shorebase Trust. Adults £30, junior (under 18) £20.

Saturday

Berwick and Beyond. Foldyard Gallery, Berwick, 4pm to 8pm. Art exhibition celebrating Berwick and other places.

Saturday and Thursday (June 7)

Berwick Educational Association: Spirited Exhibition Guided Tours. The Maltings, Berwick, 1pm. Find out more about the artists and artworks on display in the Spirited exhibition with these guided tours, led by Professor Maria Chester from BEA. Tickets: £3.

Every Saturday

Old Time and Sequence Dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. £3.

Sunday

North East of England & Scottish Borders Begonia Society Meeting. Village Annex at Dinnington Village, just behind Newcastle Airport, 2pm.

Every Sunday

Car Boot Sale. Castlegate Car Park, Berwick, 8.30am to 12.30pm. Organised by the Greenses Residents’ Committee in aid of local charities. Cars £5, vans £10.

Every Monday

Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm. Further details on 01665 575289.

Tuesday

The Maltings Youth Dance. The Maltings, Berwick, 4pm (9-13, 5pm (14-18). Within the professional environment of a real theatre and studio, gain the opportunity to experience and develop your own choreographic skills and personal technique. Tickets: £4.

Tuesday

Remembering Woodbine Willie. Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick, 7.30pm. A story of remarkable courage by Wendy Stafford. Free entry, but donation requested for non-members of the Northumberland and Durham Family History Society.

Every Tuesday

Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, Alnwick, 6.45pm. Details on 01665 604830.

Wednesday

Till Valley Archaeological Society talk. Crookham Village Hall, 7.30pm. Entitled Place Names In Northumberland – Relating In Particular To The Till Valley. All welcome.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, Alnwick, 2pm. £3.

Every Wednesday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. £15.

Every Wednesday

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm. Details on 01665 603197.

Every Wednesday

Community Ukuleles. Shilbottle Community Hall, 7pm.

Thursday (June 7)

Creative Cocoon Storytelling. Alnwick Playhouse, 1.30pm. Join the Creative Cocoon storytellers as they embark on a magical celebration of books, including readings from some popular children’s authors. Tickets: Child plus one adult £3.50.

Thursday (June 7)

Derek Acorah: Love, Life, Laughter Tour. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. One of Britain’s most loved and most entertaining mediums takes to the stage with his all new tour. Tickets: £19.50.

Until September 1

Summer Exhibition. Old School Gallery, Alnmouth, 10am to 5pm. Celebration of the breadth and diversity of artistic talent in the county.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick. Open 10.30am to 4.30pm on operating days. See www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Open 10am to 5.30pm (state rooms 4.30pm), last entry 3.45pm. Adults £16, concs £13, child £8.50, under fives free. Online discounts available at www.alnwickcastle.com

Alnwick Garden. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £13.20, concs £11.55, child £4.95, under fives free. Online discounts available at www.alnwickgarden.com

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £4, concs £3, child £1, under fives free.

Bamburgh Castle. Daily, 10am to 5pm, state rooms from 11am. Adult £10.95, child £5, under fives free.

Barter Books, Alnwick Station. Daily, 9am to 7pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. Daily, 10am to 4pm. Free.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.

Berwick Barracks. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £4.90, concs £4.40, child £2.90.

Chillingham Castle. Daily, noon to 5pm. Adult £9.50, concs £8.50, child £5.50, under fives free.

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park. Daily tours from 10am, closed weekend afternoons. Tickets: Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.

Cragside. Daily, 10am to 5pm, house from 11am. Adult £18, child £9.

Dunstanburgh Castle. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.

Edlingham Castle. Open during daylight. Free.

Etal Castle. Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 6pm. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Daily, 10am to 5pm. Adults £4, concs £3.50, under fives free.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Daily, hourly trains from 11am to 3pm. Adult £7, concs £6.50, child £4.50, under fives £3, dogs free.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Daily, 10am to 5pm.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Alnwick. Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free.

Howick Hall Gardens. Daily 10.30am to 6pm (last entry 5pm). Adults £7.70, concs £6.60, child free.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford. Daily, 11am to 5pm. Adults £3.50, concs £3, under fives free.

Lindisfarne Castle. Opening times vary. Gertrude Jekyll Garden, lime kilns and shop open daily. Adult £7.30, child £3.60.

Lindisfarne Centre. Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2, under fives free.

Lindisfarne Priory. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

Longframlington Gardens. Gates open Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4.30pm, plus bank holidays, by request at other times. Adult £6, child free. See www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk



North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Open Friday, 10am to 5pm. Adult £4, child £1. All proceeds to charity.

Preston Tower, Chathill. Daily 10am to dusk. Adult £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh. Daily, 10am to 5pm. Free.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage. Castle daily, 10am to 6pm. Hermitage Sunday and Monday, 11am to 4pm. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

Woodhorn Museum and Northumberland Archives. Museum Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Archives, Wednesday to Saturday. Adult £7, concs £6, child free.