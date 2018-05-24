What’s on in north Northumberland - May 24 - May 31

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Tuesday

The Power of Compassion. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Music of the Himalayas, masked dancers, chants from a monastery and more. Tickets: £12-£13, child £10, on 01665 510785 or at www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk

Wednesday

The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark. Alnwick Playhouse, 11.30am and 1.30pm. Children are encouraged to be conquerors, smile, and calm their fears. Tickets: £9, child £6.

Thursday (May 31)

(We Are) Such Stuff: Kindertransport. The Maltings, Berwick, 7pm. Nine-year-old Eva, a Jewish German girl, is sent on the Kindertransport to Britain. When her parents fail to escape, Eva changes her name and denies her roots. Tickets: £12.50, concs £10-£11, on 01289 330999 or www.maltingsberwick.co.uk

FILM

Tonight (Thursday)

Funny Cow. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (15).

Tonight

Darkest Hour. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (PG).

Tomorrow and selected dates

Solo: A Star Wars Story. The Maltings, Berwick, 6pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (12A).

Tomorrow

Rampage. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

Tuesday

Berwick Film Society: The Shape of Water. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, BFS members free. Certificate (15).

Wednesday

Isle of Dogs. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (PG).

Thursday (May 31)

Avengers: Infinity War. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Tonight

Andrew Yiangou. Mellerstain House, 7.30pm. Concert pianist whose programme will include Liszt. Tickets: £17.50, concs £13.50, available online at bordersmusicandartssociety.co.uk

Tonight

Ian Sherwood. The Queen’s Head Hotel, Rothbury, 8pm. A guitar-playing, sax-blowing, singer/songwriter. Tickets: £10 on 01669 620470.

Tomorrow

Eli West and Olav Mjelve. St Cuthbert’s House, Seahouses, 7.30pm. A Seattle-based musician and Norwegian fiddle player. Tickets: £12.50.

Tomorrow

Electric Penelope Unplugged. The Maltings, Berwick, 8.30pm. Creator Anna Emmins is a songwriter, singer, performer and producer. Tickets: £12.

Tomorrow

The Naked Feedback. The Barrels Ale House, Berwick, 9pm. Powerful, raw rock ’n’ roll.

Saturday

T.Rextasy. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. If you would like to know what a Marc Bolan concert was like in the 1970s, this is for you. Tickets: £22.50-£23.50.

Sunday

Giovanni Pernice: Born to Win. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. The Strictly Come Dancing finalist returns to the stage. Tickets: £30, concs £28, VIP £50.

Monday

Music Session. The John Bull Inn, Alnwick, 8.30pm.

Monday

Northumberland Traditional Music Session. The Ship Inn, Low Newton. Contact Jack or Pam Daws on 01665 722835.

Thursday (May 31)

Sharper Than. Cheviot Centre, Wooler, 7.30pm. Master of the concertina and Northumbrian pipes Alistair Anderson with Dan Walsh on banjo, guitar and vocals. Tickets: £9, concs £8, child £5, family £24, at www.highlightsnorth.co.uk or 01668 282406.

WALKS

Every Friday

Elderberries Walking Group. The Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon. Meet at main courtyard entrance for an hour’s stroll.

Ongoing

Walks Around The Parks. Berwick Railway Station. Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park. Contact 07876 398026.

EVENTS

Today

Northumberland Astronomical Society. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, 7.30pm. Non-members welcome. Adults £3, child £1.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free cards, newspapers, internet and crafts.

Every Thursday

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm. Details on 01665 714963.

Tomorrow until September 1

Summer Exhibition. Old School Gallery, Alnmouth, 10am to 5pm. Celebration of the breadth and diversity of artistic talent in the county.

Saturday

Book Signing. WH Smith, Alnwick. Robert Croft will be signing copies of his novel The Redemption of Don Calogero.

Saturday

Car Boot Sale. Homebase car park, Alnwick, 9am to noon. Organised by Alnwick Lions Club. £10 per car, customers free.

Saturday

Berwick Visual Arts: Spirited Exhibition Preview. The Maltings, Berwick, 9.30am. Tickets: £6, must be booked.

Saturday

Warkworth Show Market Stall. Dial Place, Warkworth, 10am to noon. Annual plant and produce sale.

Saturday

Plant Sale. Branxton Village Hall, 10am to noon.

Saturday

Berwick Festival Opera: Byre Opera: Xerxes: Behind the Scenes. The Maltings, Berwick, 2.30pm. Introduction to Byre Opera’s Xerxes. Tickets: £5.

Saturday until Monday

Go Medieval. Lindisfarne Priory, 11am to 5pm. Step back in time with the Knight’s Hospitaller living history group.

Saturday until Tuesday

Medieval Joust. Alnwick Castle, 11.30am to 3pm. Breath-taking displays of horsemanship and courage. Included in admission.

Every Saturday

Old Time and Sequence Dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. £3.

Sunday

Push the Boat Out. Druridge Bay Country Park, 10am to 4pm. Sailing day hosted by Coquet Shorebase Trust.

Sunday

Northumberland Day. Beadnell, from noon. Car boot sale, hog roast, music, dog show and more.

Sunday

Quiz Night. The Blue Bell Inn, Crookham, 7.30pm. Supporting guide dogs. £2.

Every Sunday

Car Boot Sale. Castlegate Car Park, Berwick, 8.30am to 12.30pm. Organised by the Greenses Residents’ Committee in aid of local charities. Cars £5, vans £10.

Every Monday

Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm. Details on 01665 575289.

Tuesday

Quiz Night. The Brown Bear, Berwick, 8pm. Entry £1.

Every Tuesday

Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, Alnwick, 6.45pm. Details on 01665 604830.

Wednesday

Alnwick Model Railway Club Open Evening. Rock Village Hall, 2.30pm to 8pm. On display, the Club’s 00 DCC model railway layout.

Wednesday

Alnwick Wildlife Group. St James’ Church Centre, Alnwick, 7.30pm. Tom Cadwallender presents Birding Adventures in the Americas. Non-members £2.

Wednesday and Thursday (May 31)

Circus Montini. Gunsgreen Road, Eyemouth, 4.45pm, and Wednesday only 7.30pm. Theatre, music and dance.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, Alnwick, 2pm. £3.

Every Wednesday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. £15.

Every Wednesday

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm. Details on 01665 603197.

Every Wednesday

Community Ukuleles. Shilbottle Community Hall, 7pm.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick. Open 10.30am to 4.30pm on operating days. See www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Open 10am to 5.30pm (state rooms 4.30pm), last entry 3.45pm. Adults £16, concs £13, child £8.50, under fives free. Online discounts available at www.alnwickcastle.com

Alnwick Garden. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £13.20, concs £11.55, child £4.95, under fives free. Online discounts available at www.alnwickgarden.com

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £4, concs £3, child £1, under fives free.

Bamburgh Castle. Daily, 10am to 5pm, state rooms from 11am. Adult £10.95, child £5, under fives free.

Barter Books, Alnwick Station. Daily, 9am to 7pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. Daily, 10am to 4pm. Free.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.

Berwick Barracks. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £4.90, concs £4.40, child £2.90.

Chillingham Castle. Daily, noon to 5pm. Adult £9.50, concs £8.50, child £5.50, under fives free.

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park. Daily tours from 10am, closed weekend afternoons. Tickets: Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.

Cragside. Daily, 10am to 5pm, house from 11am. Adult £18, child £9.

Dunstanburgh Castle. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.

Edlingham Castle. Open during daylight. Free.

Etal Castle. Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 6pm. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20, under fives free.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Daily, 10am to 5pm. Adults £4, concs £3.50, under fives free.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Daily, hourly trains from 11am to 3pm. Adult £7, concs £6.50, child £4.50, under fives £3, dogs free.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Daily, 10am to 5pm.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Alnwick. Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free.

Howick Hall Gardens. Daily 10.30am to 6pm (last entry 5pm). Adults £7.70, concs £6.60, child free.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford. Daily, 11am to 5pm. Adults £3.50, concs £3, under fives free.

Lindisfarne Castle. Opening times vary. Gertrude Jekyll Garden, lime kilns and shop open daily. Adult £7.30, child £3.60.

Lindisfarne Centre. Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2, under fives free.

Lindisfarne Priory. Daily, 10am to 6pm. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

Longframlington Gardens. Gates open Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4.30pm, plus bank holidays, by request at other times. Adult £6, child free. See www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Open Friday, 10am to 5pm. Adult £4, child £1. All proceeds to charity.

Preston Tower, Chathill. Daily 10am to dusk. Adult £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh. Daily, 10am to 5pm. Free.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage. Castle daily, 10am to 6pm. Hermitage Sunday and Monday, 11am to 4pm. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10, under fives free.

Woodhorn Museum and Northumberland Archives. Museum Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Archives, Wednesday to Saturday. Adult £7, concs £6, child free.