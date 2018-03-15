What’s on in north Northumberland - March 8 - March 15

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Tonight (Thursday)

NTC presents... The Disasters of Johnny Armstrong And Other Daft Tales. Dovecote Centre, Amble, 7.30pm. Storytelling and silliness. Tickets: £7.50 on the door.

Tomorrow and Saturday

Longridge Towers School: Our Day Out. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Annual school production. Tickets: £10.50, concs £8.50, family £30, on 01289 330999 or at www.maltingsberwick.co.uk

Saturday

Mini Youth Theatre: Treasure Island. Alnwick Playhouse, 11am. Take an adventure to pirate-infested waters in Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic tale. Tickets: £4, child/student £1.50, on 01665 510785 or at www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk

Tuesday and Wednesday

Berwick Middle School: Bugsy Malone. The Maltings, Berwick, 7pm. Splurge guns and Speakeasies are the order of the day. Tickets: £7.50, concs £6.

Tuesday and Wednesday

Alnwick Stage Musical Society: My Fair Lady. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Lerner and Loewe’s beloved masterpiece. Tickets: £12-£13, chid/student £9.

Thursday (March 22)

Andy Parsons – Peak Bullsh*t. The Maltings, Berwick, 8pm. Have a laugh with the well-known comedian. Tickets: £16.

FILM

Tonight

The Post. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. A cover-up that pushed the United States’ first female newspaper publisher and a hard-driving editor to join an unprecedented battle between journalists and government. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

Tomorrow

The Shape of Water. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Lonely Elisa’s life is changed forever when she discovers a secret classified experiment. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (15).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Tomorrow

John Taylor and Mark Reid. The Barrels Ale House, Berwick, 9pm. Singer-songwriter John Taylor makes his Berwick debut, while Le Woodsmen frontman Mark has a solid reputation in the local scene. Free.

Saturday

Berwick Male Voice Choir. Seahouses Methodist Church, 7pm. Tickets: £5, concs £3, from Cubby’s Newsagent and Travelsure, Seahouses.

Sunday

Glendale Voices and Friends Spring Concert with Afternoon Tea. Glendale Hall, Wooler, 3pm. Tickets: £5.

Monday

Folk Session. The John Bull Inn, Alnwick, 8.30pm.

Monday

Belford Folk Session. Blue Bell Hotel, Belford, 8pm. Free.

Wednesday

Northumberland Traditional Music Session. The Fleece Inn, Alnwick, 8pm.

Wednesday

Alnwick Accordion and Fiddle Club: The Gold Brothers Trio. Northumberland Hall, Alnwick, 7.30pm. Tickets £7, musicians £3 (membership free).

Wednesday

Northumberland Music Festival: Graeme Danby – An Evening of North East Music. Eshott Hall, 6pm. Tickets: £59, includes three-course meal.

Thursday (March 22)

Glendale Accordion and Fiddle Club. Glendale Hall, Wooler, 7.30pm. With the Martin Donaldson Trio. Members £5, visitors £6.50 (includes buffet).

WALKS

Tomorrow

Rothbury Health Walk. Starter/intermediate – Edlingham. Starts 10.30am from The Coquetdale Centre, Rothbury. Free.

Every Friday

Elderberries Walking Group. The Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon. Meet at the main courtyard entrance for an hour’s stroll, followed by coffee.

Ongoing

Walks Around The Parks. Berwick Railway Station. Discover Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park. Contact 07876 398026.

EVENTS

Today

Berwick Stoma Support Group. 56-58 Castlegate, Berwick, 10am to noon. Friendly support, hints and tips. Partners welcome.

Today

Lent lunch. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, noon to 1.15pm. Hosted by St Paul’s RC Church.

Today

North Northumberland Rock Garden Group. Lowick Village Hall, 2.15pm. With speaker Julia Corden from the Explorers garden in Pitlochry. £3.

Tonight

Aln Valley Railway. Old Waiting Room, Alnwick Station, 7.30pm. Rob Langham presents North Eastern Railway In World War I. All welcome for small donation.

Today

Exercise Sessions. The Swan Centre, Berwick, 10.30am to 11.30am. Free support to help people with Parkinson’s. Accessed with referral from a GP.

Every Thursday

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free drop-in to play cards, read newspapers, watch television or use the internet, and crafts.

Every Thursday

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm. Details on 01665 714963.

Every Thursday

Dancing. Marshall Meadows Country House Hotel, 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Ballroom and Latin. £2.50. 01289 307953.

Every Friday and Monday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. £15.

Saturday

Blast from the Past 3. Branxton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Photographs from a bygone age of the Branxton and Wooler area. Entry £4.

Saturday

St James’ Spring Coffee Morning. Church Hall, Alnwick, 10am. £1.

Saturday

HERitage Women’s Fair. Northumberland Hall, Alnwick, 11am to 5pm. Stalls, workshops and a film about Josephine Butler.

Saturday

Why Diabetes? Your Gut Bugs and Your Health: A New Germ Theory of Health. Berwick Voluntary Centre, 10am to noon. Lecture by Dr Dave Smith. Tickets: £6 at www.berwickea.co.uk

Saturday

Secrets of the Wild. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, 9.30am to 1.30pm. Join professional wildlife photographer Neil Atkinson for indoor and outdoor tuition. Book at www.neilatkinson.com/secrets-of-the-wild.html

Every Saturday

Old Time and Sequence Dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. £3.

Sunday

Coffee Morning. Amble RNLI, Coquet Street, 10am to 1pm.

Monday

The Seychelles: An Island Paradise. Bell View Resource Centre, Belford, 7pm. A talk by Steve Newman, hosted by Friends of St Mary’s Church. £3.

Every Monday

Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm. Details on 01665 575289.

Tuesday

Quiz Night. The Brown Bear, Berwick, 8pm. Play alone or in teams of six. £1.

Tuesday

Creative Writing Session. Berwick Library, 10am to noon. Prior enrolment at Berwick Library essential.

Tuesday

The Maltings Youth Dance. The Maltings, Berwick, 4pm (ages nine to 13), 5pm (ages 14 to 18). Develop choreography skills and technique. Tickets: £4.

Every Tuesday

Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, Alnwick, 6.45pm. Details on 01665 604830.

Wednesday

Berwick History Society. Parish Centre, Parade, 7.30pm. John Wylde discusses The Coming Of The Railway To Berwick. Non-members £2.

Wednesday

Aln and Breamish Local History Society. Whittingham Memorial Hall, 7.30pm. Visitors £3.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm. £3.

Every Wednesday

Community Ukuleles. Shilbottle Community Hall, 7pm.

Every Wednesday

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm. Details on 01665 603197.

Until May 13

The Archive of Smith, Berwick. Granary Gallery, Berwick, Wednesday to Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Free.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick. Re-opens Easter.

Alnwick Castle. Re-opens March 29.

Alnwick Garden. Daily, 10am to 4pm. Adult £8.40, concs £6.30, child £4.60, under fives free. See www.alnwickgarden.com for online discounts.

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £4, concs £3, child £1, under fives free. See www.bailiffgatemuseum.co.uk

Bamburgh Castle. Daily, 10am to 5pm, state rooms from 11am. Adult £10.95, child £5, under fives free. See www.bamburghcastle.com

Barter Books, Alnwick Station. 01665 604888. Daily, 9am to 7pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. Daily, 10am to 4pm. Free.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens. Weekends only, 10am to 4pm. Adult £9.30, concs £8.40, child £5.60.

Berwick Barracks. Re-opens March 29.

Chillingham Castle. Re-opens Easter.

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park. Re-opens March 26.

Cragside. Daily 10am to 5pm, house from 11am. Adult £18, child £9, family £45.

Dunstanburgh Castle. Weekends only, 10am to 4pm. Adult £5, concs £4.50, child £3.

Edlingham Castle. Open during daylight. Free.

Etal Castle. Re-opens March 30.

Eyemouth Museum. Monday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm, Sunday noon to 4pm.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Re-opens March 26.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Re-opens March 25.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Re-opens March 26.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Alnwick, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free.

Howick Hall Gardens. Wednesday to Sunday 10.30am to 4pm. Adults £7.70, concs £6.60, child free.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford. Re-opens March 25.

Lindisfarne Castle. Closed for restoration (re-opens April 1). Gertrude Jekyll Garden, lime kilns and shop open daily.

Lindisfarne Centre. Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2, under fives free. See www.lindisfarne-centre.com

Lindisfarne Priory. Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £6.50, concs £5.90, child £3.90.

Longframlington Gardens. Open Gate from March 23, by request at other times. Adult £6, child free. See www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Re-opens Easter.

Preston Tower, Chathill. Daily 10am to 6pm. Adult £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Free.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage. Weekends, castle only, 10am to 4pm. Adult £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.

Woodhorn Museum and Northumberland Archives. Museum open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Northumberland Archives, Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £7, concs £6, child free. See www.experiencewoodhorn.com