What’s on in north Northumberland - March 8 - March 15

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Tonight

National Theatre Live: Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. Alnwick Playhouse, 7pm. A Southern family gather to celebrate Big Daddy’s birthday. Tickets: £15.50-£16.50, concs £14.50, child/student £10, available at www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk or on 01665 510785.

Tomorrow

Jango Starr – One Man Show. Thropton War Memorial, Thropton, 7pm. When the headline act fails to show up, Jango, a bumbling theatre caretaker, is suddenly thrust into the limelight. Tickets: £8, child £4, family £20.

Saturday

Mitch Benn: I’m Still Here. The Maltings, Berwick, 8pm. It’s 2018 and you’re still here! So is Mitch, looking backwards, forwards and sideways. Tickets: £14, concs £12.50. See www.maltingsberwick.co.uk or call 01289 330999.

FILM

Tonight

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5 (16 and under). Certificate (12A).

Tomorrow and Saturday

The Greatest Showman. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm (2pm Sat). Tickets £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (PG).

Tomorrow

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (15).

Saturday

Darkest Hour. Alnwick Playhouse, 1pm. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (PG).

Saturday

Tad: The Lost Explorer. Seahouses Hub, 3pm. Tickets: £7, concs £6.50, child £4, family (4) £19. See http://hubseahouses.wixsite.com/seahouseshub or call 01665 721868. Certificate (U).

Tuesday

Dunkirk. Alnwick Playhouse, 1pm. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

Tuesday

Downsizing. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5 (16 and under). Certificate (15).

Tuesday

Journey’s End. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

Wednesday

Phantom Thread. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (15).

Thursday (March 15)

The Post. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Tomorrow

Watchtower Lunchtime Concert: Marygate Wind Quintet. Berwick Watchtower 79 West End, 1pm. Admission free (donations welcome).

Saturday

Royal Opera House Live: Carmen. Alnwick Playhouse, 6.45pm. This ever-popular opera is given a fresh point of view in Barrie Kosky’s highly physical production, originally created for Frankfurt Opera. Tickets: £15.50, £16.50, concs £14.50, child/student £10.

Monday

Northumberland Traditional Music Session. Fisher Arms, Horncliffe. For more information, contact Jack or Pam Daws on 01665 722835.

Tuesday

Buskers Night. The Craster Arms, Beadnell, 8pm. An acoustic session of modern & traditional folk, original singer-songwriters and group sing-a-long. All abilities and styles welcome and entry is free.

WALKS

Every Friday

Elderberries Walking Group. The Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon. Meet at the main courtyard entrance for an hour’s stroll, followed by coffee.

Ongoing

Walks Around The Parks. Berwick Railway Station. Discover Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park. Contact 07876 398026.

EVENTS

Today

Lent lunch. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, noon to 1.15pm. Hosted by St James’ URC.

Today

Free Exercise Sessions. The Swan Centre, Berwick, 10.30am to 11.30am. Free support to help people with Parkinson’s. Accessed with referral from a GP. Tailored plan to suit all ranges of fitness. It will remain free until March 29.

Today

Northumberland Astronomical Society meeting. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, 7.30pm. Non-members welcome, £3 per adult and £1 per child.

Every Thursday

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm. See www.berwickartschoir.co.uk

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free drop-in to play cards, read newspapers, watch television or use the internet, and crafts.

Every Thursday

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm. Details on 01665 714963.

Every Thursday

Dancing. Marshall Meadows Country House Hotel, 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Ballroom and Latin. £2.50. 01289 307953.

Tomorrow

Hutton and Paxton Horticultural Society Beetle Drive. Hutton Village Hall, 7pm. Easter Egg prizes, light refreshments, raffle. Adults £2 Children 50p.

Tomorrow

Dance Club. Lowick Village Hall, 7pm tll 10pm. A new club for people who enjoy dancing for fun. £4.

Every Friday and Monday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. £15.

Saturday

Coffee Morning. Crookham Village Hall, 10am to noon.

Every Saturday

Old Time and Sequence Dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. £3.

Sunday

Holy Communion. St Andrew’s Church, Berwick, 11am. All invited.

Sunday

In Focus. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, 10am to 4pm. An opportunity to try and buy a range of binoculars, telescopes and other optical equipment at our popular Hauxle Nature Reserve. Free but donations welcome.

Every Monday

Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm. Details on 01665 575289.

Tuesday

The Maltings Youth Dance. The Maltings, Berwick, 4pm (9-13 and 5pm (14-18). Within the environment of a real theatre gain the opportunity to experience and develop your own choreographic skills and personal technique. No experience necessary. Tickets: £4.

Every Tuesday

Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, Alnwick, 6.45pm. Details on 01665 604830.

Wednesday

Alnwick Accordion Club. Northumberland Hall, Alnwick, 7.30pm.

Wednesday

The Music of the Spheres. William Elder Building, Castlegate, 10am to noon. Is there any connection between the movements of the moon and planets and musical harmony? Profesor Mike Worboys will be addressing these questions. Tickets: £6.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm. £3.

Every Wednesday

Community Ukuleles. Shilbottle Community Hall, 7pm.

Every Wednesday

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm. For details call 01665 603197.

Thursday (March 15)

Berwick Stoma Support Group meeting. 56-58 Castlegate, Berwick, 10am to noon. Friendly support, hints and tips and the opportunity to help you manage your Stoma. Partners also welcome.

Thursday (March 15)

North Northumberland Rock Garden Group meeting. Lowick Village Hall, 2.15pm. Speaker will be Julia Corden, the Garden Manager from the Explorers garden in Pitlochry, £3 on the door.

Thursday (March 15)

Aln Valley Railway meeting. Old Waiting Room, Alnwick Station, 7.30pm. Rob Langham: ‘North Eastern Railway in World War 1’. Author Rob Langham has published a book with this title and we look forward to hearing from him. All welcome for small donation.

Until May 13

The Archive of Smith, Berwick: From Photo-News Service to Photo Centre. Granary Gallery, Berwick, Wednesday to Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Free admission.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick. Call 0300 030 3311 or visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Re-opens March 29.

Alnwick Garden. Visit www.alnwickgarden.com

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick. Open Tuesdays to Sundays, 10am to 4pm. Adults £4, concs £3, children £1, under fives free.

Bamburgh Castle. Weekends only, 11am to 4.30pm. Adult £10.85, child £5, under fives free. See www.bamburghcastle.com

Barter Books, Alnwick Station. 01665 604888. Open daily, 9am to 7pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. Daily, 10am to 4pm. Free. See www.belfordhiddenhistory.co.uk

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens. Weekends, 10am to 4pm. Adult £9.30, concs £8.40, child £5.60.

Berwick Barracks. Re-opens March 29.

Chillingham Castle. Closed until Easter.

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park. Closed for winter.

Cragside. Grounds open Friday to Sunday, 11am to 4pm. House closed for winter. Adult £5.60, child £3, family £14. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/cragside for more details.

Dunstanburgh Castle. Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. Adult £5, concs £4.50, child £3.

Edlingham Castle. Open during daylight. Free.

Etal Castle. Re-opens March 30.

Eyemouth Museum. Open Monday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Open daily March 26 to November 4.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Open daily March 25 to November 4. Hourly trains from 11am to 3pm (4pm in peak season).

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Open daily March 26 to November 4.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Willowburn, Alnwick, Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm. Free.

Howick Hall Gardens. Open five days a week until the end of March. See www.howickhallgardens.com

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford. Open March 25 to September 30.

Lindisfarne Castle. Closed for restoration (reopens April 1). Gertrude Jekyll Garden, lime kilns and shop open daily.

Lindisfarne Centre. Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2, free under fives. See www.lindisfarne-centre.com

Lindisfarne Priory. Open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £6.50, concs £5.90, child £3.90.

Longframlington Gardens. 01665 570382. See www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Closed until Easter.

Preston Tower, Chathill. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £2, child 50p, concs £1.50.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Free.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage. Weekends, castle only, 10am to 4pm. Adult £6.20, concs £5.60, child £3.70.

Woodhorn Museum and Northumberland Archives. Museum open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Northumberland Archives, Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm.