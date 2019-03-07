What’s on in North Northumberland - March 7 - March 14

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

TODAY (THURSDAY)

ALNMOUTH

Prang. The Old School Gallery. Artists Stephen Jeffrey and Scott Rance. Until March 29.

ALNWICK

Woman Made. Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery. Celebrating the cultural and creative role of women in Northumberland. Until March 31.

MS Alnwick Branch. Weavers Court, 11am. Coffee and chat.

Berwick

Free Info & Advice Hub. Hazel Marsden House, 10am to 1pm. CAB, Macmillan Cancer Care, and HospiceCare North Northumberland supporting those with a Life Limiting illness.

Kirill Sokolov: Russian Painter. Granary Gallery, 11am to 4pm, Wednesday to Sunday. Until May 5.

FRIDAY

BERWICK

Royal Northern Sinfonia: Imogen Holst, Britten, Purcell & Elgar. The Maltings, 6.30pm. Tickets: £13.50, concs from £10.

Mary Queen Of Scots. The Maltings, 8pm. Film. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (15).

SEAHOUSES

Seahouses Film Club Meeting. Hub cinema, 7pm. Presentations, quiz and bar. Call 01665 721868.

SATURDAY

BAMBURGH

Strolls with Poles. Bamburgh beach. www.strollswithpoles.com

EYEMOUTH

Berwick Male Voice Choir & The Eyemouth Fisherman’s Choir. Eyemouth Parish Church, 7.30pm.

FELTON

Wet Felting-Bags Workshop. Gallery Forty5, 10.30am. £45, call 01670 783424.

SEAHOUSES

How To Train Your Dragon 3 - The Hidden World. Seahouses Hub, 3pm. Film. Tickets available from 01665 721868 or the hub office. Certificate (PG).

Green Book. Seahouses Hub, 6pm. Certificate (12A).

SUNDAY

ALNWICK

Ballroom & Latin Dance Classes. St Michael’s Church Hall, 7pm. £5. Every Sunday.

MONDAY

ALNWICK

Elderberries Pilates. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 9.15am and 10.30am. £4. Weekly.

Alnwick Macular Support Group Meeting. Weavers Court Extra Care Housing Scheme, 10am.

BERWICK

Hospicecare North Northumberland Drop-In. Hazel Marsden House, 10am to 1pm. Every Monday.

HORNCLIFFE

Traditional Tunes Session. The Fisher Arms, 8pm.

LESBURY

Contract Bridge. Village Hall, 6.30pm, weekly. Call 01665 575289.

RESTON

Carpet Bowls. Reston Village Hall, 7pm.

TUESDAY

ALNWICK

Clinic Café, Managing Anxiety. Alnwick Garden - Elderberries Drop In Centre, 2pm. £2 donation.

Duplicate Bridge. Weavers’ Court, 6.45pm, weekly. Call 01665 604830.

BERWICK

The Maltings Youth Dance. The Maltings, 4pm (ages 9 to 13), 5pm (14 to 18). £4.

Berwick Film Society: In The Fade. The Maltings, 7.30pm. Tickets: £8, concs £7, BFS members free. Certificate (18).

RESTON

Yoga. Reston Village Hall, 7.15pm. Every Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

ALNWICK

Elderberries Yoga. Pavilion Room, Alnwick Garden, 10.30am. £4. Weekly.

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm, weekly. £3.

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm, weekly. Call 01665 603197.

Ballroom & Latin Line Dance Classes. St Michael’s Parish Hall, 7pm. Wednesdays. £5.

Alnwick Accordion and Fiddle Club. Village Hall, Newton on the Moor, 7.30pm. Iain Anderson 4 Piece Band. Entry: £7.

BERWICK

Demential Friendly Screening: Seven Brides For Seven Brothers. Film. The Maltings. 2pm. Tickets: £4.50. Certificate (U).

PAXTON HOUSE

Art Workshop. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm, weekly. £15.

RESTON

Quilting. Reston Village Hall, 10am. Every Wednesday. To book call 01890 771794.

SHILBOTTLE

Kakofony Ukulele Group. The Farriers Arms, 7pm, weekly.

THURSDAY, MARCH 14

BERWICK

Elmer The Patchwork Elephant Show. The Maltings, 4.15pm. Tickets: £11.50.

CHESWICK

Cheswick WI Meeting. Armstrong Court Community Room, Scremerston, 6pm.

EYEMOUTH

Eduardo Martin and Ahmed Dickinson. Eyemouth Hippodrome, 8pm. Guitar duo. Tickets: £13.50. Book online.

HAUXLEY

Northumberland Astronomical Society. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, 7.30pm. Adults £3, child £1.

ROTHBURY

Rothbury Accordion and Fiddle Club. The Jubilee Hall, 7.30pm. Special night in memory of Anne Brown. Tickets: £5.

ATTRACTIONS

Opening times may vary from season to season.

ALNWICK

Aln Valley Railway, 10.30am to 4.30pm operating days. £5-£6, children £1-£2. See www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Reopens March 29.

The Alnwick Garden. 10am to 4pm daily. Adults £12, concs £10.50, child £4.50.

Alnwick Lions Charity Book Shop. 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday.

Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £4, concs £3, child £1.

Barter Books. Alnwick Station. Daily 9am to 7pm.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. Free.

BAMBURGH

Castle. Daily 10am to 5pm. Adult £10.95, child £5.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Free.

BELFORD

Hidden History Museum. Daily 10am to 4pm. Free.

BELSAY

Hall, Castle and Gardens. Weekends, 10am to 4pm. £9.50, concs £8.60, child £5.70.

BERWICK

Berwick Barracks. Closed for winter.

CHATHILL

Preston Tower. Daily from 10am. Adult £2, concs £1.50, child 50p.

CHILLINGHAM

Castle. Reopens April 6.

Wild Cattle Park. Open 10am to 4pm, closed weekend afternoons. Adult £8, concs £6, child £3.

CRAGSIDE

Garden from 10am, House from 11am daily. Adult £18, child £9.

DUNSTANBURGH

Castle. 10am to 4pm, weekends. Adult £5.40, concs £4.90, child £3.20.

ETAL

Castle. Closed for winter.

FORD

Lady Waterford Hall. Reopens March 24.

HEATHERSLAW

Corn Mill. Reopens March 25.

Light Railway. Reopens March 24.

HOWICK HALL

Gardens. Wednesday to Sunday 10.30am to 4pm.

LINDISFARNE

Castle times vary, garden daily. £7.30, child £3.60.

Lindisfarne Centre. £4, concs £3.50, child £2.

Priory. Wednesday to Sunday 10am to 4pm. £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.

LONGFRAMLINGTON

Gardens. Open daily by pre-booking on 01665 570382 or www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

NORTH CHARLTON

Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Closed for winter.

WARKWORTH

Castle. Wednesday to Sunday 10am to 4pm. Adults £6.80, concs £6.10, child £4.10.

WOODHORN

Museum 10am to 4pm. adults £7, concs £6, child free.